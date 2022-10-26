Omeyo excites with new EP, reveals how Wizkid, Burna Boy inspired him

Burgeoning Nigerian musician, Oluwafemi Avwerosuoghene Oboro better known as Omeyo has revealed how the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy and 9ice inspired him into the world of music.

The talented singer who is currently managed by Banger Tunes run by Dede Oji in partnership with Never Sleep Entertainment label owned by Efe-Udi Marvellous talked about other established musicians that made him plunge headlong into the murky waters of the Nigerian music industry.

“Well since I started my musical career, The Junglist, precisely Oritse Femi inspired me, but 2Face Idibia, Wande Coal and Brymo has been my favourites so I will surely put them first, I also admire the likes of Dbanj, 9ice, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and many other artistes. They put in a lot of work and have taken Nigerian music to the next level.

According to Omeyo who is currently wowing fans with his song ‘Emotionally’, which is off his new EP, his late mum who was a gospel artist and a choir mistress in Cherubim and Seraphim Church was also an inspiration.

He said: It’s two people I would say, first was my late mom because my mom was a gospel artist and a choir mistress in Cherubim and Seraphim, secondly my younger brother Seyi, he brought the whole music idea, he inspired me to make music but I would say I got the talent from my mom.

Omeyo also explained how he came about his stage name; ‘‘My stage name is Omeyo and I was actually composing a song when I got the inspiration of the name Omeyo. I can’t really tell if someone or something inspired me. I just got the name and I liked it.

While explaining the kind of music he makes Omeyo said: ‘‘Well I do Afrobeat, Reggae, R&B and Highlife but if I want to describe my music I would say I do basically Afrosoul, my kind of music connects with the heart, the rhythm comes from within and gets to your mind.’’

The musician who hails from Delta State but was born in Idi-Ogba Ilaje local government area, Ondo State and later grew up in a ghetto called Ratty City, Warri, Delta State.

The ambitious singer also noted that he never liked school while growing up; ‘‘Okay, sincerely I have never been a fan of school, sounds pretty awkward but that’s the truth, well I went to Owhase primary school, Udu, Delta State. After my primary education I went to Essi College for my secondary education. I wrote WAEC and JAMB, I got admitted into Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi-Uku, but I couldn’t go through with the school. Education is important but for Omeyo music is everything.

