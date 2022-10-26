News

Omeyo excites with new EP, reveals how Wizkid, Burna Boy inspired him

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Omeyo excites with new EP, reveals how Wizkid, Burna Boy inspired him

Burgeoning Nigerian musician, Oluwafemi Avwerosuoghene Oboro better known as Omeyo has revealed how the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy and 9ice inspired him into the world of music.

The talented singer who is currently managed by Banger Tunes run by Dede Oji in partnership with Never Sleep Entertainment label owned by Efe-Udi Marvellous talked about other established musicians that made him plunge headlong into the murky waters of the Nigerian music industry.

“Well since I started my musical career, The Junglist, precisely Oritse Femi inspired me, but 2Face Idibia, Wande Coal and Brymo has been my favourites so I will surely put them first, I also admire the likes of Dbanj, 9ice, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and many other artistes. They put in a lot of work and have taken Nigerian music to the next level.

According to Omeyo who is currently wowing fans with his song ‘Emotionally’, which is off his new EP, his late mum who was a gospel artist and a choir mistress in Cherubim and Seraphim Church was also an inspiration.

He said: It’s two people I would say, first was my late mom because my mom was a gospel artist and a choir mistress in Cherubim and Seraphim, secondly my younger brother Seyi, he brought the whole music idea, he inspired me to make music but I would say I got the talent from my mom.

Omeyo also explained how he came about his stage name; ‘‘My stage name is Omeyo and I was actually composing a song when I got the inspiration of the name Omeyo. I can’t really tell if someone or something inspired me. I just got the name and I liked it.

While explaining the kind of music he makes Omeyo said: ‘‘Well I do Afrobeat, Reggae, R&B and Highlife but if I want to describe my music I would say I do basically Afrosoul, my kind of music connects with the heart, the rhythm comes from within and gets to your mind.’’

The musician who hails from Delta State but was born in Idi-Ogba Ilaje local government area, Ondo State and later grew up in a ghetto called Ratty City, Warri, Delta State.

The ambitious singer also noted that he never liked school while growing up; ‘‘Okay, sincerely I have never been a fan of school, sounds pretty awkward but that’s the truth, well I went to Owhase primary school, Udu, Delta State. After my primary education I went to Essi College for my secondary education. I wrote WAEC and JAMB, I got admitted into Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi-Uku, but I couldn’t go through with the school. Education is important but for Omeyo music is everything.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo Assembly plots Akeredolu’s Deputy’s removal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Deputy insists on 21-day ultimatum to transmit power   Plots yesterday heightened in Ondo State to sack deputy governor Agboola Ajayi following his running battle with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the state’s House of Assembly may have put machinery in motion to impeach him.   According to findings, the impeachment proceedings against Ajayi might kick […]
News Top Stories

$418m judgment debt: Malami conniving with contractors –Govs allege

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

Governors have accused the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN, of conniving with contractors to defraud the masses.   The governors were reacting to a statement allegedly written by Malami’s media aide, Umar Gwandu, in support of the deductions of the  sum of $418 million from the Federation Account […]
News

NTDC Boss Raises Concern On Dwindling Tourism Sector In Cross River

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mr Folorunsho Coker, Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has expressed concern over the dwindling tourism sector in Cross River State. Coker raised the concern at the opening of the Food Fashion and Art Exhibition entitled “Tour Nigeria,” organised by NTDC in collaboration with the Cross River Tourism Bureau at the Marina […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica