Omicron-fuelled COVID-19 cases exceed 10m in Africa

After a six-week surge, Africa’s fourth pandemic wave driven primarily by the Omicron variant is flattening, marking the shortest-lived surge to date in the continent where cumulative cases have now exceeded 10 million. While the continent appears to be weathering the latest pandemic wave, vaccinations remain low, with just around 10 per cent of Africa’s population being fully vaccinated.

These were disclosed at a webinar yesterday by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which was led by Dr Abdou Salam Gueye, Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response, WHO Regional Office for Africa. He was joined by Dr. Anita Graham, Intensivist, University of Witwatersrand, South Africa. Also on hand to respond to questions were Dr. Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, Regional Virologist, WHO Regional Office for Africa, and Mr Alain Poy, Regional Immunisation Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Vaccine supplies to the African continent have improved recently, and WHO is stepping up its support to countries to effectively deliver the doses to the wider population. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, in countries experiencing a surge in cases, the fast-spreading Omicron variant has become the dominant type. While it took around four weeks for the Delta variant to surpass the previously dominant Beta, Omicron outpaced Delta within two weeks in the worst-hit African countries.

“Early indications suggest that Africa’s fourth wave has been steep and brief but no less destabilising. The crucial pandemic countermeasure badly needed in Africa still stands, and that is rapidly and significantly increasing COVID-19 vaccinations. The next wave might not be so forgiving.” Testing, which is crucial to COVID-19 detection and surveillance—including genomic, rose modestly by 1.6 per cent over the past week with over 90 million— mostly polymerase chain reaction (PCR)— tests carried out across the continent. Twenty-three countries recorded a high positivity rate of over 10 per cent over the past week.

