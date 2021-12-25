News

Omicron: Nigerians won’t be harassed in Ghana again – FG

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The federal government has given assurances that Nigerians travelling to Ghana will no longer be harassed and maltreated on account of doubts over their COVID -19 statuses. In recent days, there has been an outcry by Nigerians Visiting Ghana following how badly they were being treated over COVID-19. Most of them who tested positive to the virus on arrival in Ghana were said to have been either quarantined in an unhygienic isolation centre or compelled to pay $700 to stay in a designated hotel for isolation.

But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, yesterday, disclosed that there would be no further embarrassments as the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana has engaged the Ghanaian authorities on the issue with a view to seeking an amicable resolution.

Spokesperson of the Ministry, Mrs. Esther Sunsuwa, who made the disclosure in a phone chat with Saturday Telegraph, said the ministry is working closely with the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana to resolve the rift. Sunsuwa said the chances that Nigerians will get better treatment in Ghana from now onwards was high because the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana has been engaging the host authorities on the issue. “So, I believe they will get better treatment. They will because our High Commission in Ghana is engaging the host authorities on the issue,’’ she said.

 

Our Reporters

