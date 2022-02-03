Omidiran gives kits to schools

The Chairman, Women Football Development Committee of the Nigeria Football federation, Alhaja Ayo Omidiran, has distributed sports materials to some selected schools in Irewole Federal Constituency in Osun State. Honourable Omidiran, a former Member of the House of Representatives, said she distributed the sports items to encourage the students to embrace sports. High quality sports items like football jerseys, boots, balls, bags and many more were distributed to the delight of the school authorities and the students.

Shenotedthatthegesturewasmade tohelpbroadentheexposureof thestudents in extra-curricular activities. Omidiran however urged the schools authorities to judiciously make use of the sports items as she promised it would be a continuous programme. A total of 10 schools benefited from the sports kits distributed by Alhaja Omidiran.

Some of the schools were Ayedaade Grammar School, Fatimah College, Muslim High School, Ikoyi, St Anthony Grammar School and others across Irewole Federal Constituency in Osun State. The top football administrator who is also the Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency, charged the students to work hard and combine education with sports effectively. Shesaid: “Thisisoneof thewaysI give back to the community. I am glad to be puttingsmilesinthefacesof thesekids who are interested in sports but have little or no resources to get the kits. “I believe it will also helpthe school to also be serious with sports and bringouttalentsinthestatethatcould represent Nigeria in international events in future. This is not the first time and it won’t be the last. ”

