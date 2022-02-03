Sports

Omidiran gives kits to schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Omidiran gives kits to schools

The Chairman, Women Football Development Committee of the Nigeria Football federation, Alhaja Ayo Omidiran, has distributed sports materials to some selected schools in Irewole Federal Constituency in Osun State. Honourable Omidiran, a former Member of the House of Representatives, said she distributed the sports items to encourage the students to embrace sports. High quality sports items like football jerseys, boots, balls, bags and many more were distributed to the delight of the school authorities and the students.

Shenotedthatthegesturewasmade tohelpbroadentheexposureof thestudents in extra-curricular activities. Omidiran however urged the schools authorities to judiciously make use of the sports items as she promised it would be a continuous programme. A total of 10 schools benefited from the sports kits distributed by Alhaja Omidiran.

Some of the schools were Ayedaade Grammar School, Fatimah College, Muslim High School, Ikoyi, St Anthony Grammar School and others across Irewole Federal Constituency in Osun State. The top football administrator who is also the Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency, charged the students to work hard and combine education with sports effectively. Shesaid: “Thisisoneof thewaysI give back to the community. I am glad to be puttingsmilesinthefacesof thesekids who are interested in sports but have little or no resources to get the kits. “I believe it will also helpthe school to also be serious with sports and bringouttalentsinthestatethatcould represent Nigeria in international events in future. This is not the first time and it won’t be the last. ”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Leicester, Man United, Serie A games to air live on GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Football fans will be treated to a bumper package this weekend as the final games of the 2019/2020 Premier League season, as well as Serie A matches, will be aired on GOtv this weekend. The games, scheduled to hold on 26 July, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Max and GOtv […]
Sports

Agent: Pogba’s staying at United

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paul Pogba will not be sold by Manchester United this summer and new contract discussions will start soon, says the France midfielder’s agent. The 27-year-old – an £89m signing from Juventus in 2016 – suffered from injuries last season but impressed in patches on his return as United finished third in the Premier League, […]
Sports

I’d rather develop players for future than focus on winning trophies –Ladan Bosso

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso, has stated categorically in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA that he never signed for Adamawa United. Excerpts… What really happened at the WAFU B U-20 Championships? In the first place, I am taking all the blame for the team’s woeful performance at the competition. I exonerated the Federal Government and […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica