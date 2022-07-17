News

OMIFAC launch: Sanwo-Olu wants all hands on deck against cancer

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo- Olu has asked that all hands be on deck to fight cancer to its knees in Nigeria. Sanwo-Olu, made the call at the official unveiling of the One Million Individuals Fight Against Cancer, otherwise known as OMIFAC, which is an initiative of St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation founded by Mojisola Animashaun.

OMIFAC is a fundraising initiative of having one million individuals give a thousand naira (N1000) monthly for 12 months in order to build a comprehensive cancer treatment centre in Nigeria where patients will have access to world class diagnosis and treatment  services.

 

In her remarks, the governor’s wife represented by Dr. Juliana Olunuga, Medical Director, Ebute Metta Comprehensive Health Centre, Lagos, while citing the World Health Organization’s (WHO) report, decried the 20 per cent or less survival rate of cancer patients in Nigeria and other African countries compared to the 80 percent rate of survival in the developed world.

She stated: “Cancer, as we know, is a disease with devastating effects not only in Nigeria but across the world. Cancer is a killer and terminator of precious lives which has assumed the status of a major source of morbidity and mortality globally.

‘‘While the developed countries are moving ahead with great efforts to ensure that cancer does not continue to serve as the major source of deaths, developing countries such as ours, are still struggling to level up, with grim consequences.

‘‘As a matter of fact, in most of the developing countries in Africa, cancer indices are gathering disturbing and alarming upward trends due to the late presentation, low access to treatment and poor treatment outcomes.’’

To this end she said the situation therefore ”calls for all hands to really and truly be on deck to raise the bar of awareness and treatment outcomes on this killer disease in Nigeria so that it does not continue to inflict further enervating havoc on the critical mass of our bulging population.”

Sanwo-Olu further stated : ‘‘With over 200 million population and still counting, Nigeria must do everything possible to increase the number of functional radiotherapy centres to meet up with the recommendation of the International Atomic Energy Management Agency of 200 radiotherapy centres if we must increase the cancer survival rates in our country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo guber: IGP orders restriction on vehicular movement

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja As electorate vote for Governorship  candidates of their choice in Ondo on Saturday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered restriction of vehicular movement in the state, from 11:59pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday, October 10. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, conveyed the […]
News Top Stories

Drug barons sponsoring terrorism, banditry – Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Substance abuse, mother of all crimes, says Marwa Senate President Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that the insecurity in the country was caused by activities of drug barons, whom he claimed were lending financial support to Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and kidnappers. Lawan, who made the assertion when the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement […]
News Top Stories

CAN: Govt has abandoned Nigerians to their pains

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

In his Easter message to the people of Kaduna state, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) state chapter said government at all levels have abandoned the people in their pains. Chairman, CAN, Kaduna State, Rev John Joseph Hayab, said the prevailing situation in the country was a complete disservice for the government to abandon citizens […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica