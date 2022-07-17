OMIFAC launch: Sanwo-Olu wants all hands on deck against cancer

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo- Olu has asked that all hands be on deck to fight cancer to its knees in Nigeria. Sanwo-Olu, made the call at the official unveiling of the One Million Individuals Fight Against Cancer, otherwise known as OMIFAC, which is an initiative of St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation founded by Mojisola Animashaun.

OMIFAC is a fundraising initiative of having one million individuals give a thousand naira (N1000) monthly for 12 months in order to build a comprehensive cancer treatment centre in Nigeria where patients will have access to world class diagnosis and treatment services.

In her remarks, the governor’s wife represented by Dr. Juliana Olunuga, Medical Director, Ebute Metta Comprehensive Health Centre, Lagos, while citing the World Health Organization’s (WHO) report, decried the 20 per cent or less survival rate of cancer patients in Nigeria and other African countries compared to the 80 percent rate of survival in the developed world.

She stated: “Cancer, as we know, is a disease with devastating effects not only in Nigeria but across the world. Cancer is a killer and terminator of precious lives which has assumed the status of a major source of morbidity and mortality globally.

‘‘While the developed countries are moving ahead with great efforts to ensure that cancer does not continue to serve as the major source of deaths, developing countries such as ours, are still struggling to level up, with grim consequences.

‘‘As a matter of fact, in most of the developing countries in Africa, cancer indices are gathering disturbing and alarming upward trends due to the late presentation, low access to treatment and poor treatment outcomes.’’

To this end she said the situation therefore ”calls for all hands to really and truly be on deck to raise the bar of awareness and treatment outcomes on this killer disease in Nigeria so that it does not continue to inflict further enervating havoc on the critical mass of our bulging population.”

Sanwo-Olu further stated : ‘‘With over 200 million population and still counting, Nigeria must do everything possible to increase the number of functional radiotherapy centres to meet up with the recommendation of the International Atomic Energy Management Agency of 200 radiotherapy centres if we must increase the cancer survival rates in our country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...