Omisore: I knew nothing about Ife-Ifewara road construction controversy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has denied any involvement in a road contract for the construction of Ife-Ifewara road in Osun State, allegedly abandoned by the contractor after receiving payment as reported by Sahara Reporters. Omisore said he was in no way connected with the road project or the construction company that allegedly abandoned the project; and that while he served as a twoterm senator representing Osun East senatorial district in the state, the road was at no time his constituency project.

Sahara Reporters, according to Omisore, spun falsehood to deliberately tarnish his image thus calling for a retraction of the story by the online medium and an apology, as well as N250 million as “damages for the malicious publication.” In a letter by his lawyers, Lords and Temple, addressed to the publisher of the online medium and signed by Mr. Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), Omisore said if the medium failed to heed his request within 14 days of receipt of the letter, “We shall be constrainedtoproceedtothecourt of law against your organisation for exemplary damages for injurious falsehood and malicious publication.”

Oyewole in the letter, said: “Specifically the Ife-Ifewara road contract in issue, which leads to the maternal home of our client, was never at any point in his constituency project while he was serving as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, neither was our client ever involved in the award, execution and payment of fund for the project. Our client was in no way connected with Cartill Construzioni Nigeria Limited, the alleged construction firm.”

