Business

OML 11: Shell loses Nigeria’s oil block renewal case

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has hailed the recent Appeal Court judgment affirming its operatorship of the Oil Mining License 11 (OML 11), describing it as a huge victory  for Nigeria and the beginning of addressing decades of host community restiveness.

 

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja last Monday upturned the August 23, 2019 ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja which held that the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) was entitled to the renewal of the Lease on OML 11.

 

In the ruling, the appellate court held that the Minister of Petroleum Resources has the discretion whether or not to renew the OML 11 Lease in favor of SPDC. The court further held that  the minister rightly exercised his discretion in awarding the OML 11 Lease to NPDC, a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

 

A statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Garba Deen Muhammad, quoted the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, as saying that the ruling has paved the way for the NPDC to lead a formidable OML 11 team towards bolstering productivity in a responsible, efficient, environmentally friendly, and sustainable manner.

 

Accordingly, resumption of operations on OML 11 will demonstrate the NPDC’s full commitment to develop and add value to its communities and the nation as a whole. “We now have an opportunity to reconstruct a new beginning on OML 11, driven by global best practices and a social contract that would put the people and environment of the Niger Delta above pecuniary considerations.

 

“This is a huge victory for the government and people of Nigeria as we now have the impetus to responsibly unlock the  oil and gas reserves the block offers for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Mallam Kyari stated.

 

The statement further stated that the NPDC had taken over the assets and operations are in full gear, adding that the company is working closely with all stakeholders and partners to achieve the new vision of “responsible, smart engineering and environmental sustainability,” that the Federal Government has endorsed for OML 11.

 

The NNPC GMD stated that the NPDC would pursue promotion of clean energy via its gas production with prospects of gas-to-power initiatives to “light up opportunities in the region,” and provide the much deserved industrialisation.

 

The statement noted that the environment would be a top priority for NPDC’s operations, as well as implementation of a robust host community engagement strategy to address subsisting issues, while agreeing to a transparent engagement model going forward.

 

The NNPC cautioned against any further legal challenge by the SPDC, stressing that it was about time Nigeria derived the benefit of the OML11 after over three decades.

 

“It is time to roll back the decades of despair and destruction with the emphatic Appeal Court ruling. It is time to unlock opportunities for economic development in the region.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Fitch: New SDRs inadequate for sovereigns under pressure

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

A new likely allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to International Monetary Fund (IMF) members of $500 billion would help countries under immediate exter   nal financing pressure from the pandemic, but would not be sufficient to address more fundamental imbalances or pressures from debt burdens, Fitch Ratings said at the weekend.   An initiative for […]
Business

Ministry reinstates Okonkwo as SSAEAC President

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has reinstated President of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), Chris Okonkwo, prematurely retired from Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). Recall that the SSAEAC President was prematurely retired by the former Managing Director of TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed, vide a letter dated […]
Business

NEPZA seeks pact to crash $1bn on medical tourism

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf

LAUDABLE FG expresses support for LADOL expansion in attracting agricultural processing and healthcare companies into the zone   The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) at the weekend sought collaboration of the oil industry in its efforts to crash medical tourism, which gulped over $1billion from Nigerians every year.   Managing Director of the agency, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica