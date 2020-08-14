News

OML-11 suit: Court rules in favour of Rivers

The Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, yesterday ruled in favour of Rivers State Government in suit No.PHC/652/CS/2020 against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria Limited. The court presided by Hon. Justice Charles Nwogu, ruled that the Rivers State government claimed that SPDC Defendants/ Judgment Debtor Interest in its fixed landed assets in Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in Lands in Oil Mining Lease No. 11(OML 11) sold to the Claimant pursuant to the execution of the combined court judgments in Suit No.FHC/PH/231/2001; CA/PH/396/2012 and the Supreme Court Appeal No.SC 731/2017 is consistent with Section 287(1) 1999 Constitution (as amended).That SPDC is bound to render account and pay Rivers State all accruals from its continued appropriation of the pecuniary interests in the said OML 11, including arrears of commercial rents for their use of the said property from the date the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court of Rivers State issued title documents until the Defendant peaceably yields up possession thereof.

The court also declared that Rivers State Government ought to be accorded with all interests, rights, privileges and benefits derivable from its acquisition of Defendant’s fixed landed assets comprised in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in Lands comprised in OML 11 in accordance with the title documents issued by the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court of Rivers State. That the Claimant is entitled to the Defendant’s fixed landed assets located in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and the license in Lands comprised in OML 11 in accordance with the title documents issued by the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court of Rivers State.

The Court, therefore, directed Shell to account for and handover to Rivers State all monetary accruals it had made from its continued appropriation of the fixed landed assets comprised in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in Lands comprised in OML 11 from the date the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court of Rivers State issued title documents thereon to the Claimant until the Defendant peaceably yields up possession thereof. Also, the Court perpetually restrained Shell, its agents, assigns, representatives, privies or whosoever called from embarking on acts or omissions adverse to the title, right and interest of the Claimant over the fixed landed assets comprised in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in Lands comprised in OML 11. In the judgement, the court also condemned SPDC’s continued violation of the legal process by her continued occupation of the said Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and other properties already acquired by the Rivers State Government.

