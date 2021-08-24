OML 11: We won’t allow Shell return to our land, Ogoni leaders tell NPDC

The leader of Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI), Rev. Dr. Douglas Fabekee, has said that the community will never allow Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to return to their land. Fabekee said this while speaking at Bori, during an event organised by the Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI).

The event was organised following the judgement of the Court of Appeal that handed over the management of Oil Mining License (OML) 11 to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Fabekee thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the peaceful environment for the event to hold

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja had on Monday overturned the August 23, 2019 ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja which held that SPDC was entitled to the renewal of the Lease on OML 11.

In the ruling, the Appellate Court held that the Minister of Petroleum Resources has the discretion whether or not to renew the OML 11 Lease in favour of SPDC.

The court further held that the minister rightly exercised his discretion in awarding the OML 11 Lease to NPDC, a subsidiary of the NNPC. Fabekee, who stated that the people of Ogoni will never allow Shell into their territory, expressed happiness over the Court of Appeal judgement.

He said: “I want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for providing us with a peaceful country and for us to gather here today. “Under no circumstance will Shell return to Ogoni. Ogoni people are happy with the Appeal Court judgement that handed OML 11 to NNPC.

“We are here today for two occasions. First is to celebrate the Appeal Court judgement against Shell, which has taken the OML 11 license from Shell and given it to NPDC, a subsidiary of NNPC.

“Secondly, we are today demonstrating to the federal government of Nigeria that the Ogoni people will no longer work with Shell. “Shell should not appeal that judgement because even if it is in their favour, we are not going to accept it. We are ready to work with NPDC and we are ready to work with the Federal Government.”

The NPDC Managing Director, Engr. Mohammed Ali Zara, in his response to the comments of the Ogoni leaders, expressed his commitment to work with the leadership of the Ogoni Liberation Initiative for the development of communities in Ogoni land in Rivers State.

The MD said the event is a clear testimony and demonstration of the strong and cordial relationship that has existed between the NPDC and the community over the years.

He said having listened to the great speeches and presentations made by stakeholders in the community, the government truly understands their concerns, yearnings and expectations. Zara said: “On behalf of my colleagues, I wish to thank you immensely for the initiative.

Indeed, this is a clear testimony and demonstration of a strong and cordial relationship that exists between us over the years. This, for us, is our social license to operate in this peaceloving community…”

