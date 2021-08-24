News Top Stories

OML 11: We won’t allow Shell return to our land, Ogoni leaders tell NPDC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The leader of Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI), Rev. Dr. Douglas Fabekee, has said that the community will never allow Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to return to their land. Fabekee said this while speaking at Bori, during an event organised by the Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI).

 

The event was organised following the judgement of the Court of Appeal that handed over the management of Oil Mining License (OML) 11 to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Fabekee thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the peaceful environment for the event to hold

 

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja had on Monday overturned the August 23, 2019 ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja which held that SPDC was entitled to the renewal of the Lease on OML 11.

 

In the ruling, the Appellate Court held that the Minister of Petroleum Resources has the discretion whether or not to renew the OML 11 Lease in favour of SPDC.

 

The court further held that the minister rightly exercised his discretion in awarding the OML 11 Lease to NPDC, a subsidiary of the NNPC. Fabekee, who stated that the people of Ogoni will never allow Shell into their territory, expressed happiness over the Court of Appeal judgement.

 

He said: “I want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for providing us with a peaceful country and for us to gather here today. “Under no circumstance will Shell return to Ogoni. Ogoni people are happy with the Appeal Court judgement that handed OML 11 to NNPC.

 

“We are here today for two occasions. First is to celebrate the Appeal Court judgement against Shell, which has taken the OML 11 license from Shell and given it to NPDC, a subsidiary of NNPC.

 

“Secondly, we are today demonstrating to the federal government of Nigeria that the Ogoni people will no longer work with Shell. “Shell should not appeal that judgement because even if it is in their favour, we are not going to accept it. We are ready to work with NPDC and we are ready to work with the Federal Government.”

 

The NPDC Managing Director, Engr. Mohammed Ali Zara, in his response to the comments of the Ogoni leaders, expressed his commitment to work with the leadership of the Ogoni Liberation Initiative for the development of communities in Ogoni land in Rivers State.

 

The MD said the event is a clear testimony and demonstration of the strong and cordial relationship that has existed between the NPDC and the community over the years.

 

He said having listened to the great speeches and presentations made by stakeholders in the community, the government truly understands their concerns, yearnings and expectations. Zara said: “On behalf of my colleagues, I wish to thank you immensely for the initiative.

 

Indeed, this is a clear testimony and demonstration of a strong and cordial relationship that exists between us over the years. This, for us, is our social license to operate in this peaceloving community…”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Don’t drag us into Pantami controversy, Northern govs warn group

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NGF) has warn a shadow group to desist from a plan smear campaign against the Forum as well as its Chairman and Governor of Plateau State Barr. Simon Lalong. Chairman of the Forum in a press statement signed and issued on Saturday in Jos by his […]
News

JUST IN: 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to scientists who discovered Hepatitis C virus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two American and one British-born scientist won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for work in identifying the Hepatitis C virus, which causes cirrhosis and liver cancer, the award-giving body said on Monday. “Prior to their work, the discovery of the Hepatitis A and B viruses had been critical steps forward,” the […]
News

Arrest of journalist: Group absolves Minister Of Any Blame, Gives Fresh Details

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group, Centre for Peace, Transparency and Accountability (CPTA) has released fresh details about the arrest and detention of a journalist, which has been linked to the minister of state for power, Goddy Jeddy Agba. In a statement sent to journalists on Saturday, November 7 and signed by its Head of Media, Comrade Edwin Olorunfemi, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica