OML 29: Crack in Opu-Nembe community as leaders back Aiteo

A group of leaders in Opu-Nembe community (Nembe-Bassambiri) in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have distanced themselves from the quit notice served on AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Limited over the operations of Oil Mining License (OML) 29.

The Council of Chiefs of the community at a press conference at the weekend had asked Aiteo to hand off the operation of OML 29, declaring it persona non grata in the area over the shabby treatment that had been meted out to the people. However, a set of leaders under the aegis of the Concerned Sons and Daughters of Opu-Nembe in a separate press statement, expressed disappointment with the way and manner the Council of Chiefs had managed the resources accrued from the operations of Aiteo in the community.

According to them, before the advent of Aiteo, the community had purchased two boats flowing from the training and orientation for the leadership of the community from the previous operator of OML 29, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) on how to reinvest funds accruing to the community from the General Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU). Sadly, they noted that the boats, which were given back to the oil company for hiring for which millions of naira had accrued to the community purse had not, benefitted the community due to lack of transparency and accountability. The statement signed by Mr. Numoipre Dede, Mrs. Love Ayebaemi, Mr. Monday Ozo, Mr. Moses Dambo, Mrs. PeaceAmabite, Mr. Samuel Appolo, Mr. Ololo Bara and Mr. Owei Nicholas respectively, however, alleged that some persons behind the quit notice to Aiteo were desperate because of the termination of their contracts due to incompetence and their re-award to more competent indigenous contractors.

Like this: Like Loading...