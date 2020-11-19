News

OML 29: Crack in Opu-Nembe community as leaders back Aiteo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A group of leaders in Opu-Nembe community (Nembe-Bassambiri) in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have distanced themselves from the quit notice served on AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Limited over the operations of Oil Mining License (OML) 29.

The Council of Chiefs of the community at a press conference at the weekend had asked Aiteo to hand off the operation of OML 29, declaring it persona non grata in the area over the shabby treatment that had been meted out to the people. However, a set of leaders under the aegis of the Concerned Sons and Daughters of Opu-Nembe in a separate press statement, expressed disappointment with the way and manner the Council of Chiefs had managed the resources accrued from the operations of Aiteo in the community.

According to them, before the advent of Aiteo, the community had purchased two boats flowing from the training and orientation for the leadership of the community from the previous operator of OML 29, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) on how to reinvest funds accruing to the community from the General Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU). Sadly, they noted that the boats, which were given back to the oil company for hiring for which millions of naira had accrued to the community purse had not, benefitted the community due to lack of transparency and accountability. The statement signed by Mr. Numoipre Dede, Mrs. Love Ayebaemi, Mr. Monday Ozo, Mr. Moses Dambo, Mrs. PeaceAmabite, Mr. Samuel Appolo, Mr. Ololo Bara and Mr. Owei Nicholas respectively, however, alleged that some persons behind the quit notice to Aiteo were desperate because of the termination of their contracts due to incompetence and their re-award to more competent indigenous contractors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why presidential debates are important to U.S. election –Expert

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

As President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden head into first presidential debate in Cleveland today, a debate expert, Prof. Mitchell McKinney has said that presidential debates aid political parties to sway voters who are undecided before the election.   McKinney, Director of the Political Communication Institute at the University of Missouri, disclosed this […]
News Top Stories

Power market’s debt to NDPHC hits N190bn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Chukwu David

The total debt profile of Nigeria’s electricity market to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has hit N190 billion. Managing Director of the NDPHC, Chiedu Ugbo, who said this yesterday during a presentation at the Senate hearing on power, declared that the N190 billion debt had become one of the challenges hampering growth of […]
News

SERAP drags Buhari to court over police harassment of #EndSARS protesters

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari to court over alleged intimidation, harassment and attacks on peaceful protesters campaigning against police brutality and corruption across the country. The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: