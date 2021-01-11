OMLs 83/85: Host community youths clamour for jobs ahead of production start up

Metro & Crime

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Youths from Koluama communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa State have expressed their hope that the anticipated upsurge in oil minning leases project activities would create jobs for them as they said they have a pool of skilled youths in specialised oil and gas vocations.
They, however, applauded the successful development of Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 83 and 85 to production start up.
Leghemo Ebrasin, a youth leader in the Koluama coastal settlement, on Monday said  that the feat by an indegenous operator indicated that the Nigerian Content policy was yielding results.
According to Ebrasin, the achievement by indegenous oil firm, First E & P on the erstwhile dormant oil block held by Chevron justifies the confidence reposed by the government on Nigerian oil firms.
He said that the youths from neighbouring communities were poised to support the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the oil firm and its host communities in 2018.
The  youths  he disclosed have formed a cooperative society to drive youth empowerment schemes as well as developed a database of unemployed youths to enable matching of skills and job opportunities.
On the proposed 23-kilometer undersea pipeline he urged the oil firm and its contractors to consider palliatives for local fishermen who will be displaced while the project goes on.

