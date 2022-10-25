News

Omo-Agege: 2023’ll end PDP’s hegemony in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole and Gabriel Choba Comment(0)

The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege has served a quit notice on the rank and file of the Peoples Democratic Party (PFP) in the state, asking Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to prepare a favourable handover note for him next year. Omo-Agege, who is also the deputy senate president, said the decades of PDP hegemony had made the oil rich state to be retrogressive.

He said his candidature was divinely ordained to rescue the state from bad governance, bribery and corruption, looting of treasury and financial leakages.

Omo-Agege, who opened campaigns for his governorship bid amidst a mammoth crowd of supporters in Asaba, maintained that his campaign policies and programmes were enough to attract votes to oust the PDP. He said: “I represent the through face of Delta.

I am the best at this auspicious time to take the state from its current pedestrian level to top echelon among the comity of states in Nigeria

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

