Omo-Agege berates SARS over alleged extrajudicial killings

Chukwu David Abuja The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has condemned alleged extrajudicial activities of officers of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS).

 

Omo-Agege made the condemnation in a statement signed by Yomi Odunuga, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of the Senate. He expressed concerns over the alleged incessant cases of extrajudicial killings, harassment, illegal arrest and extortion of defenceless citizens by some officials attached to SARS in different parts of Nigeria.

 

The politician particularly lamented the alleged shooting of a man by operatives of SARS in his constituency in Ughelli, Delta State over the victim’s alleged refusal to allow the operatives to search his phone as well as another shooting of a youth in the town by men of the ‘Operation Delta Safe’ over the victim’s alleged refusal to allow the operatives to search his phone to buttress his argument on the need for comprehensive reforms and overhaul of security units in the country.

 

Omo-Agege called on the police authorities to fish out the culprits for prosecution, stressing that this would serve as deterrent to others. While calling on security personnel to always maintain the rules of engagement, the lawmaker urged youth in the area to exercise utmost restraint while investigation was ongoing.

 

“Those who are authorised to bear arms and maintain law and order in the country ought to understand that such must be exercised with responsibility, especially when human life is sancrosant.

 

“I hope those who are quick at pulling the trigger would adopt strategies that would foster mutual understanding between them and those they are tasked to protect, in their bid to save the lives of Nigerians.

 

“It will be a depressing twist of fate for them to be listed among those contributing to the list of the dead in this challenging period globally,” he said.

