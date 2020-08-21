Omo-Agege: Constitution review report ready in 2021

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday, disclosed that the report of Senate Committee on Review of 1999 Constitution would be ready in March 2021. Omo-Agege, who is the Chairman of the Senate ad hoc Committee on Review of 1999 Constitution, disclosed this at the first meeting of the Committee after its inauguration on 12th of February, 2020. He said that the secretariat had been working and had identified many areas that needed review in the 1999 Constitution from the engagements in the past.

He said that the areas included the need to make the Constitution more gender friendly and affirm equal rights to women and girls, the need to strengthen the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Federal Character Commission and other oversight agencies and the need to address the challenges of residency and indigeneship. Other areas to be look into are the need to address the federal structure of the country to be in tandem with its history and modern realities, the need to revisit socioeconomic and cultural rights as entrenched in Chapter 2 of the Constitution as fundamental principles of state policy, Electoral reforms veto make our electoral system credible, free and fair, Fiscal federalism and revenue allocation and Comprehensive Judicial reforms.

