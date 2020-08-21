News

Omo-Agege: Constitution review report ready in 2021

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday, disclosed that the report of Senate Committee on Review of 1999 Constitution would be ready in March 2021. Omo-Agege, who is the Chairman of the Senate ad hoc Committee on Review of 1999 Constitution, disclosed this at the first meeting of the Committee after its inauguration on 12th of February, 2020. He said that the secretariat had been working and had identified many areas that needed review in the 1999 Constitution from the engagements in the past.

He said that the areas included the need to make the Constitution more gender friendly and affirm equal rights to women and girls, the need to strengthen the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Federal Character Commission and other oversight agencies and the need to address the challenges of residency and indigeneship. Other areas to be look into are the need to address the federal structure of the country to be in tandem with its history and modern realities, the need to revisit socioeconomic and cultural rights as entrenched in Chapter 2 of the Constitution as fundamental principles of state policy, Electoral reforms veto make our electoral system credible, free and fair, Fiscal federalism and revenue allocation and Comprehensive Judicial reforms.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Farmers, herders warned not to take laws into their hands

Posted on Author Ali Garba Bauchi

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Bogoro Local Government in Bauchi State, Hon. Iliya Habila, yesterday warned farmers and herders in the area not to take the law into their hands in their respective communities.   Habila gave the warning when the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Toro Area Command, paid him a visit in Bogoro.   […]
News

Manufacturers: Groaning over rising gas bill

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Amid incessant power outages in the country, manufacturers, under the auspices of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), have again urged relevant authorities to cushion the plights of its members who are currently battling with increase in cost of gas used as alternative source of power generation during production. Taiwo Hassan reports Indeed, these are […]
News

JUST IN: Ganduje ends lock down in Kano

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR,

The Kano State government believing that it is winning the war against COVID-19 has decided to end the lock down in the state. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said this does not mean passengers on tricycles are allowed to carry more than two passengers and motorcycle one person insisting that any violation will attract jail terms. Also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: