Omo-Agege: Constitution review to begin after Sallah

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege, yesterday hinted that constitution amendment would commence immediately after the Sallah break. Omo-Agege stated this in Abuja when two groups, Women Education Advocacy and Development Initiative (WEADI) and League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV), paid him courtesy visits. He said rights of women and the that of the girl-child would be protected in the exercise, adding that the panel would also take into account experiences from other African countries.

“Immediately after the Sallah, we are going to hit the ground running with a constitution review exercise. And there are a lot of bills dealing with women rights’ advancement. “We will take the Ugandan and Rwandan experiences into account to see how we can meet up with the agitation of our women in the constitution review exercise,” he stated. Also, the deputy senate president said the Sexual Harassment Bill recently passed by the Senate was not targeted at lecturers in higher institutions of learning, but was meant to flush out the few bad eggs tarnishing the image of their colleagues.

