Omo-Agege: Constitution review to begin after Sallah

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege, yesterday hinted that constitution amendment would commence immediately after the Sallah break. Omo-Agege stated this in Abuja when two groups, Women Education Advocacy and Development Initiative (WEADI) and League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV), paid him courtesy visits. He said rights of women and the that of the girl-child would be protected in the exercise, adding that the panel would also take into account experiences from other African countries.

“Immediately after the Sallah, we are going to hit the ground running with a constitution review exercise. And there are a lot of bills dealing with women rights’ advancement. “We will take the Ugandan and Rwandan experiences into account to see how we can meet up with the agitation of our women in the constitution review exercise,” he stated. Also, the deputy senate president said the Sexual Harassment Bill recently passed by the Senate was not targeted at lecturers in higher institutions of learning, but was meant to flush out the few bad eggs tarnishing the image of their colleagues.

News

George Floyd’s murder suspect, Derek Chauvin, charged with tax evasion

Posted on Author Reporter

    The former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering African-American man George Floyd has been charged with multiple felony counts of tax evasion. Derek Chauvin and his wife are accused of failing to report income from various jobs, and allegedly owe nearly $38,000 (£30,000) to Minnesota State, reports the BBC. The officer was filmed […]
News

Udom’s Completion agenda: Opening Sustainable Business Opportunities In A’Ibom

Posted on Author By N S Brown

  Governor Udom Emmanuel has taken steps to actualise his vision for establishment of Liberty Free Zone in Ikot Abasi industrial city – Akwa Ibom State. According to reports, he led a business delegation accompanied by Mr. Umana Okon Umana, managing director of OGFZA, to meet Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, the minister of trade, industries and […]
News

GBfoods completes N20bn tomato processing factory in Kebbi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

GBfoods, a global leader in culinary product manufacturing, in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kebbi State Government and the Emirate of Yauri has built a N20 billion tomato-processing factory in Kebbi State. The CEO of GBfoods Africa, Mr. Vicenç Bosch, while speaking on the tomato-processing factory, commended the Federal Government for encouraging […]

