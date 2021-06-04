Omo-Agege: Creating new constitution’ll be illegal

…says Committee’ll adopt Confab, APC report on true federalism

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that reviewing the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, would not give the country a successful democracy without attitudinal change and political will by the leaders and the led. Lawan made this assertion in Abuja while declaring open the national public hearing on the on-going constitution review.

“Regardless, the constitution review alone will not engender a successful democracy, without a concomitant shift in attitude and political will. It has to be backed by the requisite political will and the right attitude. “Democracy demands the highest qualities of self-discipline, restraint, empathy, and the willingness to commit, concede and sacrifice for the general good,” he said.

This was as the Deputy President of the Senate; Ovie Omo-Agege discountenanced the call for a new constitution, noting that granting such request would be impossible and illegal. Omo-Agege said that the Senate Committee on the review of the constitution was working in accordance with the extant legal order which is the 1999 Constitution.

He said: “Specifically, Section 9 of the constitution empowers the National Assembly to alter the provisions of the constitution and prescribes the manner in which it is to be done. Unfortunately, it does not make a similar provision to provide a mechanism for replacing or re-writing an entirely new constitution.” He also asserted that attempting to create a new constitution without altering the provisions of Section 9 of the constitution would amount to gross violation of the oath of allegiance to the constitution. In his address of welcome, Omo-Agege, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, said that the Senate placed high value on public participation in the law-making process.

Like this: Like Loading...