Omo-Agege driving a hollow, wasteful ritual

Each day one looks at the activities of the National Assembly and listens to the pronouncements of our parliamentarians, one wonders whether there is any hope for the people of this country.

Nearly every Nigerian knows the challenges of our country and what needs to be done to change the system for the better. But the real challenge is our unwillingness to take the right steps that could free us from our faulty contraption.

Those who ought to champion the cause of positive change by virtue of their privileged positions in the governance structure often betray the genuine aspirations of the people. The other day, a delegation of the Alliance of Nigerian Patriots visited the Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Sen Ovie Omo- Agege at the National Assembly.

The visit was to engage the parliament on the views of the group on the ongoing review of the Constitution. Ambassador Umunna Orjiako, who led the delegation canvassed on behalf of the organisation, the need for a new constitution given the perceived multiple deficiencies in the 1999 Constitution.

The group sought, among other things, a reconfiguration of the present 36 states structure into six zones as federating units, drastic cut in the Exclusive Legislative List and expansion of the Concurrent Legislative List, reform of the National Assembly to a hybrid Presidential and Westminster systems, abolition of security votes to be replaced by regular security budget allocations and electoral reforms to ensure a truly independent election management body.

He also called for limited immunity for the President, Vice President, governors and deputy governors, provision for independent candidacy in all elections, creating a consensual balance between meritocracy and federal character policies. What was the response? Omo- Agege acknowledged these were desirable constitutional reform proposals but was quick to dash the hopes of the delegation.

He told them point blank to forget about getting a new constitution as the National Assembly had no powers to do so. He said they can only do some patch work on the existing Constitution and nothing more. Really? Omo-Agege’s comments on the other specific proposals made by the group were equally neither here nor there. It appears that he deliberately set out to be technically and politically correct at that meeting.

He said: “Most of thse issues you have raised here, like zones replacing states, that’s another euphemism for going back to regionalism. We will look into that if that is what majority of our people want. “You talked about devolution of powers. The preponderance of views we have received so far is that those 68 items are very wide and need to shed some weight and move them to the Concurrent Legislative List.

“One of the issues raised by #EndSARS Protesters was that they should abolish the Senate and merge us with the House of Representatives. We are not in a position to do that. Mr. President is not even in a position to do that as well. Because they believe that he can just by fiat say ‘Senate bye bye. It will now be a National Assembly made up of only the House of Representatives.

“But, as I said at a different forum, the President does not have such powers and I am not so sure that even we can legislate out the National Assembly,” he said. These proposals are not new and cannot sound strange to any Nigeria. They have been presented to successive sessions of our National Assembly with the hope that they will see reasons and take the needed patriotic and statesmanly actions.

However, one cannot be surprised at these responses because we run a system that works perfectly for those in government and keeps the governed perpetually as losers and wailing complainants. It is a system in which those in positions of authority are so insulated from the realities they once felt, that they act like they were from another planet far removed from the earth. It is a system that pampers those in authority into a near -unconscious state, such that they see the challenges of Nigeria from the eyes of one under sedatives.

Often times when the agitators and wailers of yesterday move to the other side of the table, the comfort they enjoy numbs their thinking and feelings. Their philosophy and psychology become negatively altered as they roam and roll in the new atmosphere of power.

How else can one explain the presence of some former pro-democracy activists and the so-called progressives in the previous and current sessions of the parliament?

Everyone knows that the final transition to civil rule in 1999 was rather hasty and mistakes were made in the process. The then Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd) was in a hurry to hand over the reins of power to an elected government so that he and his colleagues in arms could retire to their barracks peacefully. They had overstayed their welcome and Nigerians were tired of military.

One of the collateral damages of that hasty transition was the handover of a military constitution to the incoming civilian administration. Yes, you heard me right. It is a military constitution clothed in democratic colours and delivered to us while we were asleep. The 1999 Constitution was promulgated by the Provisional Ruling Council as Decree No 24 of 1999 on May 5, 1999.

This document said to have been derived largely from the 1999 Constitution with some amendments has turned out to be a Trojan Horse in the current democratic dispensation. It is not only an antithesis of what the pro-democracy groups fought and died for, but has become an albatross to our democracy.

Worse still, every four years, the National Assembly whose members have identified the problems of the constitution, set out to review the document to conform to the ideals of a liberal democracy. It is on record that the National Assembly has carried out four Amendments of the 1999 Constitution through 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Alteration exercises. Several sections of the Constitution were altered in the course of these four exercises, within the last 21 years of our democracy.

These attempts at altering some provisions of the constitution did not come cheap. In fact, for each of these exercises, Nigeria coughed out an average of a billion naira to fund the process. Initially, the two chambers worked together in a Joint Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review but this arrangement could not be sustained as ego and pecuniary considerations of the chambers soon overtook the wisdom of prudence and unity of purpose.

Today each chamber of the National Assembly gets a minimum of half a billion naira to execute the empty and hollow ritual from which we (the people) get nothing but cosmetic alterations of some innocuous clauses of the document. Perhaps, this scenario informed the position of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) when it kicked against the current move to review the 1999 Constitution.

The NEF had in their intervention, described the fresh move by the National Assembly to alter the constitution as an expensive jamboree that gives citizens false hope that Nigeria was about to achieve a holistic and genuine review and amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

As the NEF observed several weeks ago, nothing fundamental or of any value came out of previous exercises and nothing in the horizon shows that the 9th National Assembly which is following the footprints of its predecessors will deviate from the this unfortunate track that leads to nowhere.

The signs are crystal clear, but we must leave Omo-Agege and the other 55 “wisemen” in the Constitution Review Committee to prove skeptics wrong.

