News

Omo-Agege, Ekweremadu felicitate Christians

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comments Off on Omo-Agege, Ekweremadu felicitate Christians

In his Christmas message, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, charged Christians to imbibe the spirit of love, humility, peace, selfless service and all other positive attributes that the birth of Jesus Christ symbolises for the world. Senator Omo-Agege called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in their prayers for peace and the unity of the country, stressing the need for citizens to reflect on the virtues of love, peace and tolerance as exemplified by Jesus Christ in order to build a new Nigeria. Similarly, the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, while felici-ating Christians, urged Nigerians to embrace the values of love, peace, unity, and sacrifice espoused by Christmas in order to move the nation forward. He said that despite the economic and security challenges, all hope was not lost if only citizens would unite in love across political, religious, and ethnic divides to work in the collective interest of the nation.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court fixes judgement on El-Zakzaky’s case Sept 29

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kaduna State High Court of Justice has fixed September 29, for judgement on the motion put forward by leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky. Zakzaky had asked the court for the dismissal of the case against him and his wife by the government over failure to produce evidence against them. […]
News

Ethiopia PM wins delayed election

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has won the country’s delayed elections with an overwhelming majority, the election board said on Saturday. The board said Abiy’s Prosperity Party won 410 out of 436 seats, giving him another five-year term in office, reports the BBC. However, a fifth of the country failed to carry out voting […]
News

Kalu congratulates new NEITI boss, Orji

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). Lauding the decision of the President, Kalu urged the new appointee to sustain his worthy character […]

