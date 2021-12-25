Omo-Agege, Ekweremadu felicitate Christians

In his Christmas message, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, charged Christians to imbibe the spirit of love, humility, peace, selfless service and all other positive attributes that the birth of Jesus Christ symbolises for the world. Senator Omo-Agege called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in their prayers for peace and the unity of the country, stressing the need for citizens to reflect on the virtues of love, peace and tolerance as exemplified by Jesus Christ in order to build a new Nigeria. Similarly, the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, while felici-ating Christians, urged Nigerians to embrace the values of love, peace, unity, and sacrifice espoused by Christmas in order to move the nation forward. He said that despite the economic and security challenges, all hope was not lost if only citizens would unite in love across political, religious, and ethnic divides to work in the collective interest of the nation.
