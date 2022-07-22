Omo-Agege elected African Boxing Director

The Vice president of the Nigeria Boxing Federation(NBF), Hon. Azania Omo-Agege has emerged as Director of the African Boxing Confederation (AfBC). He secured the office at the just concluded AfBC Elective Congress held in Algiers, Algeria at the weekend.

He was elected alongside eight others as Directors of the AfBC to give adequate support to the President, Mr Bertrand Mendouga, from Cameroon. The elected Directors include Irene Ntelamo(Botswana), Eric Ndayishimiye(Burundi), Alpha Amadou Balde(Guinea), Zoubida Wissam(Morocco), Issoufo Abdou Mallam(Niger), Siyabulela Cecil Nkwalo(South Africa), Anta Gueye(Senegal) and Lukelo Anderson Willilo from Tanzania. Present at the Congress was the president of the International Boxing Association(IBA), Umar Kremlev, who instantly issued a certificate donating 100 packs of boxing equipment to the NBF Vice President, Hon Azania Omo-Agege. Meanwhile, Omo-Agege promised to use his African position to bring more development to Nigerian boxing by ensuring that referees, judges and coaches attend international courses outside the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...