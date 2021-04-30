Omo-Agege makes case for establishment of more maritime varsities

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, has requested for the establishment of more maritime universities across the country. Omo-Agege made this request in Abuja, when he hosted prominent citizens of Oro nation from Akwa Ibom State, led by the Paramount ruler of Udung Uko Local Government Area and Ahta of Oro, His Royal Majesty, Odidem Bassey Etim Edet, Eti Oyo Okpo II. While addressing his guests, Omo-Agege expressed his support for the bill to make the Maritime Academy in Oron, Akwa Ibom State, a degreeawarding institution.

The bill, sponsored by the lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom South senatorial district, Senator Akon Etim Eyakenyi, was currently before the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND for further legislative work. Omo-Agege noted that since Nigeria had one of the longest coastlines in Africa, it was not out of place to have several maritime universities in the area. He said: “Some are asking why we are making the case as to why there should be a second maritime university in Oron since we already have one in Delta State. I don’t need to be convinced about that.

The Delta Central lawmaker promised to reach out to his counterparts in the House of Representatives to ensure that the bill was given the requisite concurrence after approval by the Senate. Earlier, leader of the delegation and Ahta of Oro, His Royal Majesty, Bassey Etim Edet, solicited the support of the Deputy President of the Senate for the bill establishing the University of Maritime Studies, currently before the ninth Senate.

