Omo-Agege: Senate to pass 2022 Budget before December

plans to hold public hearing on budget

The National Assembly yesterday disclosed that the 2022 Appropriation Bill will be passed before the end of the year. Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege stated this when he hosted his former classmates from the Nigerian Law School, Class of ‘86 in Abuja. President Muhammadu Buhari had, last Thursday, presented the 2022 Appropriation Bill of N16.3 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly. According to Omo-Agege, early passage and signing of the appropriation bill into law will ensure planning; bring about enhanced productivity and efficiency in the management and application of the nation’s resources. He explained that Nigerians are the ultimate beneficiaries of the return to the January to December budget cycle, stressing that this will guarantee full implementation of the economic, infrastructural, social investments and other developmental programmes contained in the budget.

“The budget process is ongoing. In the next 30 days, we will conclude it and pass it before we go on Christmas break, sometime on December 16,” he said. Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Sen. Jibrin Barau has also reinforced the bid by the National Assembly to pass the 2022 Appropriation Bill before December. Barau, who disclosed this after the first meeting of the committee, said members of the committee had an extensive and robust discussion on how to process the 2022 budget and prepare it for passage within the time frame.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday after the lawmakers had deliberated on its general principles and provisions. “I am sure you have seen copies of the timetable which is to make sure that we get everything done before December, believing that the bill after passage into law would be passed to Mr. President before the end of December so that we can maintain the budget circle that will run from January to December. “Our democracy is getting stronger, year in, year out in respect to how we deal with our legislative processes.

So you expect that we will do better because we are getting more experienced and probably we are going to improve on what we have done in the past because due diligence is going to be applied in process,” he said. On whether there would be changes on the key parameters of the budget, Barau said the general principles of the bill had been extensively discussed during plenary and there was no need to determine if those parameters would change. “I don’t want to put the cart before the horse. I don’t want to pre-empt what we are going to do because of the strategic nature of the issue.

If I say anything now, it will be unfair as the Chairman of the Committee; we should allow the subcommittees to do their work. “We have the Committee on Finance which is the subcommittee of this Committee on Appropriations. We also have a Committee on Foreign and Local Debts and so many other Committees that are saddled with the responsibility of discussing the issue and we should just allow them to work and come up with something. “We are going to conduct a public hearing this year to allow people to come and ventilate their views,” he said.

