News

Omo-Agege: Senate to pass 2022 Budget before December

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

…plans to hold public hearing on budget

The National Assembly yesterday disclosed that the 2022 Appropriation Bill will be passed before the end of the year. Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege stated this when he hosted his former classmates from the Nigerian Law School, Class of ‘86 in Abuja. President Muhammadu Buhari had, last Thursday, presented the 2022 Appropriation Bill of N16.3 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly. According to Omo-Agege, early passage and signing of the appropriation bill into law will ensure planning; bring about enhanced productivity and efficiency in the management and application of the nation’s resources. He explained that Nigerians are the ultimate beneficiaries of the return to the January to December budget cycle, stressing that this will guarantee full implementation of the economic, infrastructural, social investments and other developmental programmes contained in the budget.

“The budget process is ongoing. In the next 30 days, we will conclude it and pass it before we go on Christmas break, sometime on December 16,” he said. Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Sen. Jibrin Barau has also reinforced the bid by the National Assembly to pass the 2022 Appropriation Bill before December. Barau, who disclosed this after the first meeting of the committee, said members of the committee had an extensive and robust discussion on how to process the 2022 budget and prepare it for passage within the time frame.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday after the lawmakers had deliberated on its general principles and provisions. “I am sure you have seen copies of the timetable which is to make sure that we get everything done before December, believing that the bill after passage into law would be passed to Mr. President before the end of December so that we can maintain the budget circle that will run from January to December. “Our democracy is getting stronger, year in, year out in respect to how we deal with our legislative processes.

So you expect that we will do better because we are getting more experienced and probably we are going to improve on what we have done in the past because due diligence is going to be applied in process,” he said. On whether there would be changes on the key parameters of the budget, Barau said the general principles of the bill had been extensively discussed during plenary and there was no need to determine if those parameters would change. “I don’t want to put the cart before the horse. I don’t want to pre-empt what we are going to do because of the strategic nature of the issue.

If I say anything now, it will be unfair as the Chairman of the Committee; we should allow the subcommittees to do their work. “We have the Committee on Finance which is the subcommittee of this Committee on Appropriations. We also have a Committee on Foreign and Local Debts and so many other Committees that are saddled with the responsibility of discussing the issue and we should just allow them to work and come up with something. “We are going to conduct a public hearing this year to allow people to come and ventilate their views,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, AU partner on Africa’s democracy

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe

The effort towards consolidating democracy in Africa by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) received a boost yesterday with the foundation’s signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the African Union (AU) to establish an effective partnership between the two parties for promoting peace and a culture of good governance on the continent. The African […]
News

Ajimobi’s family postpones burial of ex-Oyo gov

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Johnchuks Onuanyim, Kunle Olayeni, Chukwu David, Regina Otokp, Sola Adeyemo and Adewale Momoh

Lawan, Omo-Agege, APC govs condole with Oyo govt, family The family of the former governor of Oyo State, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday announced the postponement of the funeral rites of the former governor, which was allegedly fixed for yesterday (Friday). There were reports on Thursday evening that the former governor will be buried in […]
News

Obaseki’s victory, rejection of godfathers – PDP govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

…laud President, INEC, security operatives   Elected governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the reelection of Governor Godwin Obaseki for another term in office is rejection by Edo people of godfatherism and imposition of leaders by forces from outside the state.   The governors, in a statement by Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica