Omo–Agege to Okowa: Come clean over promoting bank with state resources

Deputy President of Senate and Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday, asked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to clear himself of allegations that he may have diverted N25 billion from the over N4.2 trillion which accrued to the state in the past seven and a half years to float a bank.

Senator Omo-Agege threw the challenge while addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters at the campaign rally in Isoko land.

He also made a clarification on the issue of loans obtained by the Okowa administration, saying he would honour legitimate commitments made by the administration but would not be obligated to repay loans obtained in the twilight of the Okowa government, if voted into power.

He said: “While we are not happy that the state is over borrowed, we will be obliged to honour and service any loan taken by the Okowa government before now and which followed due process.

“But any further loan, including the said N40 billion being sought by Governor Okowa, four months to the end of his government is not acceptable, and any bank that gives such loan does so at its own risk.”

Speaking in Ozoro, Isoko North LGA, he described as laughable, the mantra of PDP hoping to rescue Nigeria whereas its vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta state, Okowa, failed to rescue the state.

He said: “After they destroyed Delta State, carried away our money, and after members of the House of Assembly and their Speaker could not look Okowa in the face and ask questions, they are coming to say they want to rescue Nigeria.”

He assured families of the five gallant members of APC, who lost their lives in a boat accident that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

