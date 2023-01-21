News

Omo –Agege vows to revive Ethiope Salt, Shrimps companies, others

Posted on Author Ola James and Gabriel

The once famous Ethiope Salt which produces one of the best salts in the country and a fishery firm, Shrimps Company both in Oghara town will be revived to boost employment and the economy of Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege yesterday assured. Omo-Agege, who is the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, said his administration’s economic blueprint encompasses the revamping of moribund industries, including the now abandoned Independent Power Plant (IPP) in Oghara and other abandoned industries, across the state.

The Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate made the promises Friday, when his ward-to-ward campaign stormed the various wards in Oghara, the hometown of former Governor James Ibori and Mosogar, the hometown of Senator Ighoyota Amori, in the Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state. He stated that the now moribund Ethiope Salt and Shrimps Company which used to be the economy live-wire of Oghara and its environs will be revamped if he emerges governor in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

 

