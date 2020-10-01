Omo-Agege, Wase salute Nigerians

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in his message to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, said that the country had demonstrated unusual resilience in the face of many odds. Consequently, Omo- Agege, called on those agitating for the breakup of the country to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to make Nigeria a better place for the current and coming generations. Although the lawmaker admitted that Coronavirus had ravaged the economies of the entire world, he expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome the challenges caused by the pandemic.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to keep praying for the continued peace and unity of the country. Also, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has called on Nigerians to seek for peace and unity among themselves to engender sustainable growth and development of the country. Wase’s call was contained in a message commemorating Nigeria’s 60 independence anniversary and signed by his chief press secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma.

He said: “As we celebrate the nation’s 60 independence anniversary today, I wish to congratulate all of us for witnessing this epoch making event. It is a thing of joy that in spite of all the challenges we have gone through, the nation is still one and we are part of this celebration.

“I wish to use this occasion to urge all Nigerians irrespective of sectional, ethnic, religious and whatever colouration to unite for the purposes of making this country a great nation. “There is strength in numbers and God has blessed our nation with abundant human and natural resources. It is left for us to unite and harness our togetherness for the good of our people and the nation.”

Like this: Like Loading...