News

Omo-Agege, Wase salute Nigerians

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Philip Comment(0)

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in his message to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, said that the country had demonstrated unusual resilience in the face of many odds. Consequently, Omo- Agege, called on those agitating for the breakup of the country to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to make Nigeria a better place for the current and coming generations. Although the lawmaker admitted that Coronavirus had ravaged the economies of the entire world, he expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome the challenges caused by the pandemic.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to keep praying for the continued peace and unity of the country. Also, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has called on Nigerians to seek for peace and unity among themselves to engender sustainable growth and development of the country. Wase’s call was contained in a message commemorating Nigeria’s 60 independence anniversary and signed by his chief press secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma.

He said: “As we celebrate the nation’s 60 independence anniversary today, I wish to congratulate all of us for witnessing this epoch making event. It is a thing of joy that in spite of all the challenges we have gone through, the nation is still one and we are part of this celebration.

“I wish to use this occasion to urge all Nigerians irrespective of sectional, ethnic, religious and whatever colouration to unite for the purposes of making this country a great nation. “There is strength in numbers and God has blessed our nation with abundant human and natural resources. It is left for us to unite and harness our togetherness for the good of our people and the nation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo Assembly, Speaker obtain order of substituted service on members-elect

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Edo State House of Assembly and the Speaker of the House, Mr. Francis Okiye, have obtained an order of substituted service of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rovers State capital, on members-elect to halt the unlawful takeover of the Anthony Enahoro Assembly Complex and the assembly’s legislative activities. The order […]
News

Sirika wades into Bristow, pilots face-off as Labour Ministry, NAAPE meet

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wole Shadare The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has intervened in the protracted industrial action embarked upon by the National Association of Air Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) which has paralysed activities at Bristow Helicopters. According to NAAPE, the Minister pleaded with the unions to sheathe their swords pending the determination/outcome of a meeting at […]
News

Caleb varsity names Clark as chancellor

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Omobola Adefisayo, is expected to deliver the 10th convocation lecture of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, billed for September 25, 2020. The convocation, according to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, will be held virtually via an online platform. A statement by the Information, Media and Publication […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: