Omo-Agege: Why Ndokwa deserves federal varsity, power

Onwuka Nzeshi

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday endorsed Federal Government’s plan for the establishment of a Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, as well as provision of other basic social infrastructure in Ndokwa community in Delta State, saying the projects must not be allowed to fail. According to him, the area, in spite of its huge contribu-tions to the economy of the country, has suffered gross marginalisation. Ovie Omo-Agege, who spoke in Abuja while receiving a delegation of Okpai Clan Development Committee (OCDC) in his office, however, noted that it was unbelievable that communities in Ndokwaland, which have huge oil and gas resources, could be marginalised to the point that they hardly have any visible federal andstategovernmentpresence.

The delegation was said to be at the National Assembly to tenderunreservedapologies to Senator Omo-Agege over the unruly behaviour of some of youths of the community during a visit earlier conducted by the lawmaker to inspect a power project in Okpai. Chairman, OCDC, Amaechi Azugwuni, who led the delegation, applauded the lawmaker representing the Delta Central Senatorial District of the state for the support he has given the bill seeking to establish the federal institution and his current efforts at ensuring the completion of the power Step Down for the electrification of the communities.

