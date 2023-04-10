News

Omo-Agege’s expulsion still stands, says Delta APC

Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, remains expelled from the party. The chapter also described as illegal the planned executive meeting scheduled for tomorrow to pass vote of confidence in Senator Omo-Agege.

In a communiqué issued after its emergency meeting in Asaba, Delta State capital, on April 7, APC said the planned meeting was called by aides of the Deputy Senate president who were promised ministerial appointments and pipeline contract. The communiqué, which was signed by the APC State Chairman, Ulebor Isaac and 25 other members of the executive committee, accused Omo-Agege of anti- party activities.

“We noted the forced efforts of Senator Ovie Omo- Agege to cause members of his ‘kangaroo exco’ in his ward and state to refute his expulsion. “The general public is hereby notified that Ovie Omo-Agege’s expulsion stands and he remains expelled,” the statement asserted. Isaac alleged that Omo- Agege did not support Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the APC national convention that produced him as candidate, and in the February 25 presidential election. “During the campaigns, Ovie Omo-Agege and his boys worked for Peter Obi. He entered into an alliance with Labour Party to work for Labour for president and for Labour to work for him (Ovie Omo-Agege) during his gubernatorial election. “In fact, Omo-Agege did not believe that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the election. All Omo- Agege’s campaign posters had Peter Obi, and he never mentioned Bola Tinubu during his campaigns,” the chairman stated.

