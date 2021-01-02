‘Omo Ghetto’ rakes in N124m in opening week

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s ‘Omo Ghetto The Saga’ has closed Nollywood’s 2020 year with a major bang. According to a report by Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria, the star-studded feature film which premiered on Christmas day, raked in a cumulative revenue of N124,178,450 million.

The ginormous figures places the film on Nollywood’s historical position as the first Nollywood film to gross over N98 million in its opening weekend and the highest grossing movie of 2020. Considering how slow the year has been for the film industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the new record comes as a shocker.

The SceneOne TV production knocks out ‘The Wedding Party 2’ from number one spot with its N 73.3 million opening weekend gross. Starring Funke Akindele- Bello in the dual role of Lefty and Ayomide, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus, Tina Mba, Zubby Michael, Bimbo Thomas, Deyemi Okanlawon among others, the sequel follows the tale of twin sisters leading separate lives but are reunited by series of dramatic twists.

