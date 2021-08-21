Arts & Entertainments

Omo Ghetto: The Saga heads for Netflix

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz‘ 2020 comedic film, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, is headed to Netflix after smashing a four-year Nollywood record in January, barely a month after its theatrical debut. The film will be released on Netflix on September 10. The comedy, which stars Funke Akindele- Bello in a dual role with Deyemi Okanlawon, Eniola Badmus, and Chioma Akpotha, is the sequel to the 2010 Omo Ghetto trilogy.

Alex Ekubo, Akah Nnani, Zubby Michael, Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami, Mercy Aigbe, Paschaline Alex Okoli, Nancy Isime, Tobi Makinde and Timini Egbuson also appear in the film. Announcing the news, she wrote: “From the Ghetto to Netflix!!!!! #OmoGhettoTheSaga is coming to @naijaonnetflix this September. Get ready to experience the Saga all over again. #GetReady #September10 #OmoGhettoThe- Saga.”

Omo Ghetto: The Saga also known as Omo Ghetto 2 is a 2020 Nigerian gangster comedy film co-directed by Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz. The film stars Funke Akindele, Chioma Akpota, Nancy Isime, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, Deyemi Okanlawon and Mercy Aigbe in the lead roles. This was the second film in the Omo Ghetto franchise and it was also the sequel to the 2010 trilogy film Omo Ghetto. The film had its theatrical release coinciding with Christmas of 2020 and was opened to extremely positive reviews from critics. The film became a box office success and surpassed Fate of Alakada as the highest grossing Nigerian film for the year 2020. As of January 26, 2021, when the film grossed ₦468 million at the box office, it surpassed the record of 2016 film The Wedding Party to become the highest ever grossing film in the Nigerian film industry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Meet young & promising youngster, Adindu Victor, who’s making new music hits

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   Fast-rising music act, Adindu Victor, popularly known as ‘AV’, took the music industry by storm when he released his hit single. In a recent chat with the media, AV says his belief stems from his abilities despite adoring the brilliance and success of young artists who have changed the game in the past […]
Arts & Entertainments

Remake of Amaka Igwe’s ‘Rattlesnake’ set for release in Nov

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’, the remake of the 1995 classic directed by late Mrs. Amaka Igwe, is set for release.   This was revealed in a press briefing with journalists and the cast and crew of the film. The movie marks the second directorial endeavour of veteran actor, Ramsey Nouah, after working on ‘Living […]
Arts & Entertainments

NaetoC, wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Nigerian rapper, Naetochukwu Chikwe (aka Naeto C), is celebrating his eighth wedding anniversary with wife, Nicole. The music star in a post shared via his Instagram page on July 22, said he is grateful and blessed to be married to Nicole. The couple got married in 2012 and, they have three adorable children. He […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica