Omo Ghetto: The Saga heads for Netflix

Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz‘ 2020 comedic film, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, is headed to Netflix after smashing a four-year Nollywood record in January, barely a month after its theatrical debut. The film will be released on Netflix on September 10. The comedy, which stars Funke Akindele- Bello in a dual role with Deyemi Okanlawon, Eniola Badmus, and Chioma Akpotha, is the sequel to the 2010 Omo Ghetto trilogy.

Alex Ekubo, Akah Nnani, Zubby Michael, Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami, Mercy Aigbe, Paschaline Alex Okoli, Nancy Isime, Tobi Makinde and Timini Egbuson also appear in the film. Announcing the news, she wrote: “From the Ghetto to Netflix!!!!! #OmoGhettoTheSaga is coming to @naijaonnetflix this September. Get ready to experience the Saga all over again. #GetReady #September10 #OmoGhettoThe- Saga.”

Omo Ghetto: The Saga also known as Omo Ghetto 2 is a 2020 Nigerian gangster comedy film co-directed by Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz. The film stars Funke Akindele, Chioma Akpota, Nancy Isime, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, Deyemi Okanlawon and Mercy Aigbe in the lead roles. This was the second film in the Omo Ghetto franchise and it was also the sequel to the 2010 trilogy film Omo Ghetto. The film had its theatrical release coinciding with Christmas of 2020 and was opened to extremely positive reviews from critics. The film became a box office success and surpassed Fate of Alakada as the highest grossing Nigerian film for the year 2020. As of January 26, 2021, when the film grossed ₦468 million at the box office, it surpassed the record of 2016 film The Wedding Party to become the highest ever grossing film in the Nigerian film industry.

