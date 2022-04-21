Omo Majemu to release ‘Watimagbo’, collaborates with Mike Abdul, Jaga

Gospel music minister, Elijah Daniel otherwise known as ‘Omo Majemu’, has unveiled plans for the official release of his single, ‘Watimagbo’.

Daniel, convener of the annual ‘Worship Encounter’ and award winning artiste described the single (audio and video) as a thanksgiving song to proclaim God’s goodness.

He stressed that his kind of music aims at drawing individuals closer to God and birthing deliverance.

A statement by his Public Relations and Media Partner, Allbaze, Daniel indicated that the upcoming release scheduled for May, 2022 was his first release of the year and will feature two Nigerian Afro-gospel maestros, Testimony Jaga and Mike Abdul.

He also said the song though yet to be officially released was gaining popularity especially among TikTok users.

“I am using this single to express my gratitude to God and also to testify the goodness of God over my life.’Watimagbo’, which I can interpret as ‘you should have heard’, by now all the amazing things God is doing in the life of Elijah Daniel. You should have heard by now that the Lord Has lifted him, the Lord has been taking care of him,” the statement said.

