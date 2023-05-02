Arts & Entertainments

Omobanke: Mide Martins Fires Back, Says The Fight Just Begin

Nollywood actress, Mide Martins has threatened her colleague, Soji Taiwo for insulting her at their colleague’s event.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mide Martins and her husband, Afeez Owo created a scene with their colleague, Soji Taiwo, better known as Omobanke at Adeniyi Johnson’s twins’ christening ceremony.

In a video that emerged on social media, Omobanke and Mide Martins could be seen in a battle of words over an issue that is not made public.

However, Mide ever supportive husband, Afeez Owo took to her defence as he quickly insults him back.

The playful video had since caused a stir online among his fans as Netizens took to the comment section to react to the video.

In reaction to the video, Mide Martins who wasn’t done with the fight, took to his comment section and stated that the fight had just begun

She wrote in Yoruba “Ija Sese bere ni oooooo”(The fight has just begun)

