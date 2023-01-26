Metro & Crime

Omobolanle Raheem: ‘I had an intimate moment with my pregnant wife before her death’ -Husband

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

The High Court of Lagos State in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), presided over by Justice Ibironke Harrison, was on Thursday, informed by Gbenga Raheem, the husband of the killed Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle that he had an intimate moment in the morning of Christmas Day before she was shot dead.

Gbenga made this known while testifying before the judge during the continuation of the trial of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Drambi Vandi, who allegedly shot the lawyer.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government had on January 16, 2023, commenced Vandi’s prosecution for the alleged murder, with the state’s Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), arraigning Vandi on one count of murder.

Specifically, the charge dated December 28, 2022, and marked LD/20598c/22, alleged that Vandi killed Raheem, contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

