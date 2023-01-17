News Top Stories

Omobolanle Raheem: Suspected killer cop pleads not guilty

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

The suspected killer of Lagos female lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned yesterday arraigned over the incident.

The police officer was arraigned by the Lagos State Government on one count of murder before Justice Ibironke Harrison of a Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square, after he was accused of shooting dead Omobolanle in the Ajah area of Lagos on Christmas Day.

The court proceedings slated for 9 am suffered setbacks until about 11am when Vandi’s lawyer, Adetokunbo Odutola arrived. When the case was called, the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who is leading the prosecution, told the court that he was informed that the defence counsel was still on his way.

The judge then stood down the case to wait for Odutola. On Odutola’s arrival, Onigbanjo told the judge that the prosecution had a witness in court and that the state was ready to commence trial. Onigbanjo’s position was, however, not opposed by Odutola, who prayed for accelerated hearing.

Thereafter, a police inspector was invited to the witness box. In his testimony before the court, Inspector Mathew Ameh explained that his team, including the defendant, were deployed to Ajah under the bridge where they were conducting a stop and search.

The witness informed the court that his team tried to stop the deceased car, which is an unregistered vehicle, but the driver didn’t stop and Supol Vandi fired at the car.

 

The matter was adjourned until January 25 and 26 for cross-examination and continuation of trial. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) and the Chairman of the Lagos branch of the Association, Ikechukwu Uwanna; and other executives of the association were present in court.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Clark to Amaechi: Stop humiliating Jonathan

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has advised the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, to stop humiliating former President Goodluck Jonathan issues of the past go. Clark, who gave the advice yesterday, also urged the minister to put an end to animosities between him and some political leaders of the […]
News

Sanwo-Olu picks APC forms

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Nomination and Expression of Interest forms. The forms were picked at the APC’s national secretariat in Abuja by a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Hon. James Faleke. Faleke, who also picked presidential Expression of Interest […]
News

Raymond Li on Turning Childhood Hobbies into a Multimillion-Dollar Business

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Astronaut, firefighter, rock star, NBA player–most kids at one point had a dream job. 27-year-old Raymond Li has taken his childhood hobby of collecting sports cards and turned it into a dream business. Raymond spends his days buying and selling high-end sports cards in front of a computer screen. As partner of ASC Investments, a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica