Omobolanle Raheem: Suspected killer cop pleads not guilty

The suspected killer of Lagos female lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned yesterday arraigned over the incident.

The police officer was arraigned by the Lagos State Government on one count of murder before Justice Ibironke Harrison of a Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square, after he was accused of shooting dead Omobolanle in the Ajah area of Lagos on Christmas Day.

The court proceedings slated for 9 am suffered setbacks until about 11am when Vandi’s lawyer, Adetokunbo Odutola arrived. When the case was called, the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who is leading the prosecution, told the court that he was informed that the defence counsel was still on his way.

The judge then stood down the case to wait for Odutola. On Odutola’s arrival, Onigbanjo told the judge that the prosecution had a witness in court and that the state was ready to commence trial. Onigbanjo’s position was, however, not opposed by Odutola, who prayed for accelerated hearing.

Thereafter, a police inspector was invited to the witness box. In his testimony before the court, Inspector Mathew Ameh explained that his team, including the defendant, were deployed to Ajah under the bridge where they were conducting a stop and search.

The witness informed the court that his team tried to stop the deceased car, which is an unregistered vehicle, but the driver didn’t stop and Supol Vandi fired at the car.

The matter was adjourned until January 25 and 26 for cross-examination and continuation of trial. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) and the Chairman of the Lagos branch of the Association, Ikechukwu Uwanna; and other executives of the association were present in court.

