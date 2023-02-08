Metro & Crime

Omobolanle Raheem: Witness says two bullets missing from shooter’s rifle

The High Court of Lagos State, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), presided over by Justice Ibironke Harrison, was on Wednesday informed that two of the 25 rounds of ammunition allotted to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi, were missing from his AK-47 rifle shortly after he allegedly shot a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem on Christmas Day.

This revelation was made known to the judge by Vandi’s colleague, Adamu Shuaibu, who said he noticed the shortage of bullets when he received the AK-47 from another officer that disarmed Vandi.

It would be recalled that Shuaibu was the armourer on duty at the Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah Division, Lagos, where Vandi worked.

Shuaibu testified while being led in evidence by the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), at the resumed hearing of the murder charge against Vandi.

The state government had accused Vandi of shooting the pregnant Mrs Raheem last December 25, around Ajah Underbridge, Lagos.

The prosecution had specifically preferred a count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 against Vandi.

 

