Omobolanle Raheem’s Murder: Husband, sister to testify

Barring any last-minute change, Justice Ibironke Harrison of the High Court of Lagos State, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), will on Thursday, entertain further eyewitness accounts as to the circumstances of the alleged killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day, by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Drambi Vandi.

To step into the witness box as third and fourth prosecution witnesses, on Thursday, January 26 are the deceased’s husband, Gbenga Raheem, and her sister.

The judge arrived at the date, Wednesday, after the conclusion of the testimonies of the first two prosecution witnesses, Mr. Matthew Ameh and Mr. Fiyegha Ebimine – both Police Inspectors.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government had on January 16, 2023, commenced Vandi’s prosecution for the alleged murder, with the state’s Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) arraigned the police officer on one count of murder.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...