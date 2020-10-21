Omoigui-Okauru: How I successfully served three presidents as FIRS chair

A former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, has said that a change of mindset is needed to fully transform the nation’s public sector.

Speaking over the weekend, while delivering the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) 2020 Annual Public Lecture, with the theme: “Transforming the Public Sector in Nigeria: Lessons from my Leadership of the FIRS,” Omoigui-Okauru, said she took up the FIRS job in 2004 because it gave her the opportunity to bring development to Nigeria through tax reforms.

Omoigui-Okauru served as FIRS chairman between 2004 and 2012. In the process, she served under three past presidents, namely” Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’adua (late) and Goodluck Jonathan. Highlighting the reforms initiated under her leadership at the agency, she said the ground rule was to reduce dependence on oil, increase government revenue and expand the tax net to accommodate more citizens.

Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede is the founder and chairman of the Africa Initiative for Governance, a not-for-profit founded to inspire the transformation of Africa’s public sector.

A former Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Mrs. Georgina Wood (Retired), and former chairman of the Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Atahirru Jega, were previous speakers at AIG’s last two annual public lecture.

Speaking on the choice of Omoigui-Okauru for the 3rd AIG lecture, Aig-Imoukhuede said the former FIRS chair has demonstrated evidence of outstanding contribution to the public good, through exemplary leadership in public service.

According to Omoigui-Okauru who is presently the 2019/2020 AIG Visiting Fellow of Practice at the Blavatnik School of Government, former President Obasanjo and his team gave her the opportunity and support at the agency despite her young age and little or no experience working in the public sector.

She said: “What I believe I had going was a track record that would come to play in a new role. I also thank all the other presidents I worked with after President Obasanjo left office – President Umar Yaradua and President Goodluck Jonathan – for believing in my service and keeping me in office.

Continuity matters. “If my stay had been interrupted, my story may be different. Passing the baton, not allowing it fall, and making the race after faster and even better than the last, is for me, a critical success factor in the delivery of public service.”

Advising professionals interested in public service, she said: “If you are not ready for a job, become ready and wait until you are or don’t take it, if you truly want to achieve an impact. Be ready to always challenge your thinking, listen, reflect, communicate to your diverse stakeholders and stay focused on serving all of your stakeholders even when you risk been misunderstood – keep learning but keep communicating.”

Highlighting the need for capacity building for public sector efficiency, she narrated that when she joined the FIRS, the agency had about 7,200 staff, stating that 80 per cent of those numbers were non-professional staff in tax administration.

“Eight years later, FIRS had about 7,000 (80 per cent of which were professional staff), located in every state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory. To be a professional in the service, you had a career path in different functional areas beyond just Tax Administration, to include Tax Research and Policy, Communications, Facility Management, Finance, HR, ICT, Legal, Security amongst others. With this, not just where we self-sustaining, we were also able to align staff to their areas of best fit.

“This opened up vacancies in the service, with over 2,000 people created through open advertisement, testing and interviews to take advantage of the new positions created. We developed a culture over time, where we encouraged the use of technology, removing the need for secretaries, removed symbolic computers on the desks of senior officers and managed the fears people to even open up computers that were readily made available.

“The organisational structure was designed to build tax administration capacity across all the typical functions in preparedness for automation. We repeatedly encouraged staff through the various meetings and sessions we had, to be self-confident, believe in themselves, their abilities and with that, the sky wasn’t even a limit.

“We had non-professional staff eager to go back to school or to do professional exams, supported by the Service to improve themselves, and succeeding. We had people empowered to take decisions through policies and a decisionmaking matrix clarifying their authorities.

We gave people confidence through amongst others the rebranding (in form and deed) of the Service and the improved compensation and performance driven bonuses paid; people were proud to wear the badge of the organisation.

“The general public and taxpayers acknowledged the changes. It was easier to pay their taxes through the one stop shop and electronic channels created.

They had confidence in having people to report to if they had any issues. Taxpayers were better educated on their responsibilities and their rights. Taxpayers saw evidence that if a tax officer is caught in a fraudulent act, penalties will be imposed and in certain cases convictions obtained. “We encouraged the youth to get involved through our Students Tax Advocacy Initiative (STAI) initiative.

Today, some have chosen a professional career in tax because of the work of STAI,” she said. Speaking further, she said during the wave of reforms at the FIRS, the only goal was to triple non-oil revenues by 2007, and grow overall revenues by 25 per cent year on year.

Omoigui-Okauru, a chartered accountant, chartered tax practitioner and management consultant, noted further that she was driven by years of experience in leading strategic planning and change management engagements, adding that “that placed in me an unchanging belief of the importance of inclusion and buy-in and alignment across the organisation as critical to organisational success.

“I was also driven by my inbuilt sense of personal sacrifice, built over time from my very early years, to disregard self and focus on the results expected by those around me.”

Fielding questions on the probable effect of COVID-19 on FIRS and revenue generation, she noted that the FIRS cannot go back to where it started from, adding that the visible tax gaps should be filled to accommodate more taxpayers.

He words: “These steps typically touted as needed to drive change, worked within the FIRS, a then unknown civil service institution that transformed to becoming an esteemed agency of the public service during my tenure.

From day one, my mindset that drove the change efforts I embarked upon, was to see this as an opportunity to bring development to Nigeria. It was about restructuring the organisation and bringing a sense of purpose to every single staff. “We focused on the achievement of set goals at every meeting with staff and stakeholders, she said, adding that the target guided her team then at the FIRS.

We could measure, track and reflect on why the targets were met or not met. We had a three-year rolling strategic plan that drove our reform efforts through. A plan that involved all staff, getting their views on where we were, where we wanted to be and how to get there.

“A plan that clearly set out our vision, mission, values and goals; a plan that got the Federal Executive Council under the leadership of the trigger for all these efforts, President Olusegun Obasanjo, to hold a special meeting for the first time, on October 2004, focused on one agenda – approving the tax reform plan, in the first year of our efforts, and first year of my tenure. “A plan we tracked at every management, regional and stakeholder meeting.

Meetings that lasted hours on end, engaged in debates and conversations to ensure inclusion and ensure we carried everyone along. Meetings staff complained about as too long, but which eventually delivered what we wanted them to; plans that we cascaded to every department and individual and formed the basis of performance bonuses that were paid to deserving departments and individuals.”

