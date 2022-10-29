Omojuwa: A Lagos community under the water

The rampaging flood across Nigeria is taking over communities in such a way and manner that both Landlords and tenants are humbled. Omojuwa community in Kosofe area of Mile-12 in particular is today experiencing the bitter experience of flooding. The inhabitants of this sleepy neighbourhood are time and again being ravaged by the flood water discharged from the Oyan Dam, rendering hundreds of them homeless with snakes, crocodiles and other dangerous reptiles becoming their co-tenants, reports Isioma Madike

Omojuwa, a Lagos community in Kosofe area of Mile- 12, is a disaster waiting to happen. At present, many houses in the community have been buried under surging flood. The people have been forced to learn to swim as that remains the only way to access their homes, while snakes, crocodiles and other dangerous reptiles are now living with them. “This is the way we live now. We are being forced to live like medieval creatures. Life has really become cruel and not worth living in this community. We seem to be caught in the web of politics; politics that promised us change. This, definitely, is the most unlikely change that we deserve,” said a resident, who identified himself simply as Major. Major is a landlord in Omojuwa Estate. He doubles as the chief security officer of the estate and a member of the committee set up by the Landlords Association to speak on their behalf over their predicament. The landlord, who claimed to have lost all his property to the flood, also told Saturday Telegraph that visited the neighbourhood that many residents of the estate with their families had moved to another community for safety. He said: “They can no longer stay here because we are daily threatened by dangerous animals, especially snakes, crocodiles and other reptiles. But l cannot abandon my house and relocate because this is the only possession l have.” However, Major’s is not an isolated case. Many other inhabitants of this sleepy community are in the same condition. There are those who have been displaced as their houses and other belongings have been buried in the belly of the water. According to information, no fewer than 18 houses had been ravaged, with over 90 residents, including landlords, forced to relocate. It was learnt that the flood is an annual ritual caused by the failure of Lagos State government to dredge a carnal in the area, to ease a free flow of the water that percolates in the vicinity. Residents, who spoke with our reporter, said the carnal was last dredged about 12 years ago during the Raji Fashola administration. This often makes it overflow its channel and wreak havoc in the community. Efforts, they said, were made to reach the relevant authorities in the state but because they do not have anyone in government to help push their case, such efforts had always been treated without seriousness. Expressing the frustration of the community to Saturday Telegraph, a 70-yearold landlord, Duru Maduakor, said when he came to buy land on the estate, it was a solid ground nobody could think would have a problem. Maduakor has lived in the vicinity for over 18 years. He said the community has been passing through this agony whenever the dam water is released without proper channelisation. “We usually experience double tragedy if it is the rainy season like we are having now. Today, we woke up around 2 a.m. when the first stream of the water was released. You are now witnessing the second stream; this is how we have been traumatised in the last 14 years, with Lagos State government pretending not to know our predicaments,” he said. Another landlord, who preferred to be identified only as Pastor Lawrence, pointed to a nearby house that had been submerged by water, saying: “This flood has forced the man and his household to relocate to some of their relatives. They lost all that they worked for to the flood.” Lawrence has also been in the community for 12 years. He added: “You can see us all outside; this house, referring to his house, you are seeing may collapse any moment from now. You can see the deep cracks all over. The flood is putting pressure on the structure. “When this water was released last week, the flood brought a big snake inside our room. I killed the snake. Since then we have been keeping vigil as there is no place to sleep. That is the situation we have been facing anytime the water is released. It is worse now because of the rainy season.” An aged woman and landlady in the community, who refused her name in print, said she was forced to relocate to the parlour of her four bedroom apartment while her children who live in the submerged rooms went to live with friends and relatives. Her soaked bed was at the corner of the room when Saturday Telegraph visited. “I have spent over 20 years in this community. It has never been this bad. The situation has gone out of control in the last four years when the water from the dam flooded everywhere. As you can see, my children have all vacated their rooms. I’ve become a squatter in my own house. This should not be happening to me at my age,” she lamented. Like the sea dangerously surging and claiming more territories, floods have ruthlessly inundated several communities in Lagos and beyond, devastating everything in their path. With the waters stretching farther than the eyes can see, the human and material losses, reports say, have been enormous. So far, hundreds of houses have been submerged with families, business and religious premises, and schools been seriously affected. The air of despondency that pervades these communities is disturbing. Socio-economic activities are said to be on hold in some of these communities, just as learning, according to reports, has been suspended in many schools that have been overrun by floodwaters. Those that still brave the odds to go to school are said to commute in canoes, the only means of transportation in the affected areas. The cause of this agony, this reporter learnt, was the opening of the Oyan Dam, on the tributaries of the Ogun River. Primarily constructed to provide water for household use, irrigation and power generation, the dam, for years, has become a harbinger of pain and sorrow for residents of many communities in Lagos and Ogun states. The Oyan Dam, located in Abeokuta North Local Government area of Ogun State, was built by the Ogun/Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA) and inaugurated by former President Shehu Shagari on March 29, 1983. Covering 4,000 hectares with a catchment area of 9,000 square kilometres and crest length of 1,044 metres, height of 30.4 metres and gross storage capacity of 270 million cubic metres, the dam was designed to supply water to Lagos and Abeokuta, and to support the 3,000 hectare Lower Ogun Irrigation Project. The dam also had three turbines of three megawatts each, which have remained unused till date. Before now, it was opened every three or four years, between August and late October, and water from the dam usually submerges communities in the path of the spillway, plunging them into unmitigated crisis. In each of the flooding incidents, it could take months for the water to recede. However, for some years now, it has been opened every year, making life unbearable for communities which suffer its consequences. For residents of Kosofe, Owode-Elede, Agiliti, Ajegunle and Irawo, which are communities leading to Ikorodu in Lagos, life usually is traumatic between June and October when they have to bear the brunt of the menacing flood from both the dam and the accompanying rainfall that has been made worse by climate change. Other states Just like Lagos, communities in Bayelsa State are also suffering from the consequences of the flood that has ravaged major parts of the country. The flood is so relentless that it has taken over major parts of Otuoke community, hometown of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Bayelsa, according to reports. Otuoke is located in Ogbia Local Government area of Bayelsa State and one of the communities mostly affected by flood disasters. Some residents of the community are said to be using canoes now to access their homes following the overflow of River Orashi, Taylor and Epie creeks, situated in Rivers and Bayelsa states, respectively. One of the residents affected by the flood, Azibalua Oru, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) called on the Federal Government and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the state government to come to their aid, as most of them now access their homes by canoes. He was quoted to have said most of their properties had been damaged by the flood. Oru had also said that the flood had brought reptiles into the communities, threatening lives. Another resident, Emmanuel Peter, was also quoted to have said they couldn’t leave their homes, because thieves were looting their properties. He called for the intervention of the state government and security agencies to support and protect lives and property. Our reporter equally said that the flood, which could be likened to a thief in the night, took many neighbourhoods by surprise. She spoke to one of the victims, Jalingo Osubukeme, who said that his wife and children left the home because of the ceaseless mosquito bites. “I initially stayed back but had to join my family at the IDP Camp when I could no longer withstand the buzzing and biting of the mosquitoes. Since the week before last, my wife has been here. I say I will try and endure the water. I have been living inside the water but the mosquitos didn’t allow me so I came here from Osisri road. “Im a leader of a church (Zion church), which is presently submerged and all my church things damaged. I bought the land last year and we just started the building. So, nobody was there to save anything. I didn’t even go there. “My greatest pain is my cassava farm along Amasomma Road. It’s painful losing such a farm to flood. The water was gradually receding until another heavy rain a few days ago. Our home has been messed up and we have to wash the house before we can enter and we are looking up to the state government to help us,” he said. Another victim, Lillian Okere, said: “All our mattresses are gone. We didn’t have a bed and we had been sleeping on the floor before this flood. When the flood came, initially we stayed back thinking that it would not get into our house but we were wrong. We ran to Cemetery Road and the flood chased us there again and we had to move to the IDP camp.” The residents of Anambra communities are not smiling either. Chris Okwuosa from Umuzu Community in Ogbaru Local Government Area, who also is the Chairman Umuzu Flood Management Committee, spoke to our correspondent on the experience of the community over the flood. Okwuosa said: “My brother, we are used to it, and we always expect the flood every year but sometimes it gets worse and comes with all the attendant challenges to lives and property as well as our businesses. My first experience of flooding was in 1969 and I was about 10 years old and my family had to travel from Oguta to Okija. We were sent to go and harvest food at the flooded farms along with my elder sister. “We had to ride a canoe to that farm and I will enter the water and go down deep to harvest cassava and yams and my sister would collect and keep them in the canoe while I go back for more. That 1969 flood was huge and much but we never knew that the one of 2012 would be as bad and the level of destruction was too much. He added: “When the present flood started, we thought that it would be the usual flooding but soon we woke up that morning and couldn’t see about 19 buildings because they had been submerged by the flood. We couldn’t even make out where they are and no contact because there is no light to power their phones, so we started raising the alarm and making contact with neighbouring towns up to towns in Imo and Rivers states but no clue as to where they are. “So, we had to shout and our people went into serious prayers in order to locate them and it lasted for two weeks before someone from another town called and told us that he saw a very large number of people, mostly children and nursing mothers and a few men, who tried to reach out in search of food. By the time we found them, there were already reported cases of cholera among them and they are three adults and six children and as we talk we have four more cases of cholera. “We thank God that we only recorded one death of a woman who went to the flooded farms to harvest yam only to get drowned in the flood. But there is so much hunger now and the people trapped in the flood don’t have access to drinking water, so we boil water and through canoes we transport water to them as well as food items.” Medical experts speak In the meantime, the medical experts are worried. Professor Maduike Ezeibe of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike Abia State, has noted that flooding renders people homeless and make them prone to mosquito bites and tsetse fly bites leading to malaria, trypanosomiasis (sleeping sickness) and other diseases associated with swamps and overcrowding including typhoid fever and cholera. He said: “Flooding is not an unforeseen occurrence. It is predictable and preventable. Why is it allowed to occur every year? The government just warns people living in prone areas to leave their homes instead of constructing dams and/or dredging the waterways to stop it occurring. How can our solution be to tell people to leave their houses and move to IDP Camps? “Since 2012 (10 years), no effort has been made to stop it. We just wait for it to occur, every year. Once people are displaced, many of them die of all sorts of diseases. We need to do more than providing IDP Camps and relief materials. Government should show itself to be more responsible than this. Lives and livelihoods are being lost and we take it as a joke.” Another professor, Olufemi Babalola, also said that when floods like this happen, the danger is that the overflowing waters mix readily with sewage. Thus the water becomes contaminated with microorganisms making people prone to cholera, shigellosis, amoebiasis and other diseases. “Also, waterborne helminths, like the schistosoma haematobium and dracunculus medinensis are dangerous when people wade through contaminated pools. In addition, mosquitoes breed more easily and may increase the incidence of malaria. Not to mention the fact that snakes, crocodiles, and so on now have access to human homes. These are some of the dangers when environments are flooded. Flood history Nigeria suffers from seasonal flash floods during its annual rainy season. They are sometimes lethal, especially in the rural areas and overcrowded slums, where drainage is poor or does not exist at all. The floods were severe in 2007, 2010 and 2012, but the incident of 2012 has remained indelible in the minds of many residents on account of the devastation it caused, which has been described as one of the worst environmental disasters in Nigeria’s history. The 2012 floods began in early July. It killed, reports said, 363 people and displaced over 2.1 million others as of November 5, 2012. According to NEMA, 30 of Nigeria’s 36 states were affected by the floods. The floods were termed as the worst in 40 years, and affected an estimated total of seven million people. The estimated damages and losses caused by the floods were put at N2.6 trillion. However, this year’s flooding, according to residents, though likened to that of 2012, has no doubt more devastating effects. Though the predictions came early, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has said its forecasts were ignored by most state governments across the country. According to the Director-General of NiMET, Prof. Mansur Matazu, “We gave the warnings and weather for each state but whether the states adhered to it or not, we are now seeing the result. Most of them did not adhere; unfortunately, it was only when the flood came that many states were now running to Mr. President cap in hand to get money. “If they had listened to us, some of these things would have been avoided. We asked them to invite us and gather their stakeholders to allow us to train them on the use of the information and engage with them so that we can have a window through which we can interact with them; giving them updates, and reminding them about what the forecasts say. “But, unfortunately, they didn’t come forth to take the information to their grassroots members. It is only when the flood came that everyone is now calling for relief funds. So, our information is accurate, reliable and timely.” Additional reports from Pauline Onyibe (Yenagoa) and Maduforo Okechukwu (Anambra).

