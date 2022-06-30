Sports

Omokaro attacks LMC over Pillars’ disciplinary verdict

…says league body exhibits double standards

Former international, Bright Omokaro, has come out hard on the League Management Company, the body supervising the conduct of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after their recent judgement involving one of the clubs in the country, Kano Pillars. The LMC recently released a verdict on the case involving the Kanobased club after their chairman, Suraj Yahaya, assaulted a match official Daramola Olalekan (assistant referee 1) in their home game against Dakkada FC. In the verdict, apart from imposing several fines on the club, their chairman was expelled from the league with immediate effect.

Omokaro, however, frowned over the judgement which was different from another verdict given during another case earlier in the year. On January 2022, there was assault of club officials and referees during the NPFL Matchday 4 fixture between Dakkada and Remo Stars in Uyo. Dakkada FC’s assistant coach, Sunday Etefia, was videoed slapping an assistant referee, Sani Baba, after the match between his club and Remo Stars ended in a 1-1 draw. Apart from slamming the club with several fines and expelling Etafia from the league, the LMC also ordered the Uyo-based club to play their next three home matches at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin as against their home turf at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. “The Nigerian football league are undisciplined which is not possible in other leagues outside Nigeria,” Omokaro said.

“It is very sad when we see goals that are actually goals ruled off. To me I don’t believe there should be different rule for different people. What is good for the Goose should be good for the Gander. The LMC should not be bending the rules for some people. “I believe there is a rule governing the league and this should be followed to the latter because when they favor one team, they are giving rooms for other teams to do the same.

The LMC are not thinking about the league future and they should know that the world is watching. “The people who made it in the past only made it because they were strict and disciplined. It is not always about winning, the game is meant to entertain the audience that came to watch so it is meant to be free and fair. Principles are laid down and they are meant to be followed.”

 

