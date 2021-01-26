Sports

Omokaro, Udeze, lament Eagles’ absence in CHAN

…disagree over exclusion of home-based in Eaglestalents

Two ex-internationals, Bright Omokaro and Ifeanyi Udeze, have lamented the inability of the Super Eagles B team to qualify for the ongoing CHAN Competition in Cameroon.

It would be recalled that the team led by Imama Amapakabo failed to qualify after losing on aggregates to Togo and the ex-internationals agreed that it was a shameful thing for the country.

 

Speaking during a radio programme monitored in Lagos by our correspondent, Omokaro said the system failed the players.

 

“This would have been an opportunity for the home-based stars to showcase their talents and probably get a better offer outside the country,” Omokaro said.
“All the best legs on the continent are in Cameroon at the moment but ours are back at home because we failed to qualify.”

 

On his own part, Udeze also agreed that it would have been an opportunity for the home-based as they did a few years ago in Morocco when they got to the final.

 

According to him, some of the players that played in Morocco are no longer in the country as they have been able to get contracts.

 

Meanwhile, the two ex-internationals disagreed on the invitation of the home-based players to the Super Eagles by Coach Gernot Rohr.

 

Udeze said the players were not doing enough to win a place in the national team, while Omokaro said it was the fault of the system affecting the performance of the players when invited.

 

Udeze added: “There is a need for the players to fight hard to be part of the team like those in the past did.

 

“When player like Gbolahan Salami, Sunday Mba and the likes were given opportunity in the team, they put in their best, forcing the coach to continue to use them, thes

