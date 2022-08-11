Omokri to Soyinka: You’ve no moral right to criticise Pirates’ video

Reno Omokri, a supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has slammed, Prof. Wole Soyinka, over his criticism of a trending video of the Pirates Confraternity seemingly mocking the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Omokri issued the criticism on Facebook yesterday.

In the video, some members of the group dressed in red and white attire can be seen yelling out critical remarks. The group chanted: “Baba wey no well e dey shout emi lo kan (Baba that is sick is saying it’s his turn)”, and “hand dey shake (hand that shakes).” ‘Emi lo kan,’ is a catchphrase attributed to Tinubu, who had said it was his turn to be President.

Reacting to the video in a statement issued on Monday, Soyinka said he was not a part of the performance, adding that he was not in any way connected to the feelings the remarks were intended to convey. The Nobel laureate said while members have the freedom to express themselves it is necessary for him to comment on the video because he is “connected” with the group. However, Omokri accused Soyinka of dishonesty, citing his earlier criticisms of Patience Jonathan, the former First Lady.

