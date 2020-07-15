Omolori fights back over retirement, insists he’s still N’Assembly clerk

Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, says his continued stay in office is backed by law and cannot be voided by the National Assembly Service Commission.

In a statement shared with online newspaper, TheCable on Wednesday, Omolori said the commission does not have the powers to set aside the revised condition of service passed by the previous assembly.

He directed all staff of the legislative chamber whom the commission asked to proceed on retirement to disregard the directive and “go about their lawful duties”.

