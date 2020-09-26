Omon excels in real estate marketing

-gets Highbridge car award

Renowned interior decorator, Rachael Omon Oijagbah, said she has nothing to loose if she ditched her interior decoration business in preference to real estate marketing.

Omon, who is the Managing Director of RichAdams Interior Design LTD, has just won herself a Toyota Corolla 2005 model, courtesy of HighBrigde Homes Limited, for being the most outstanding independent marketer of the year.

Within a short space of six weeks, she was able to push and conclude deals resulting to the sales of 12 plots in HighBrigde Lagoon View Estate, a prime property located in Eputu, adjacent Mayfair Garden off Ajah-Epe Express Way, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

For her impeccable marketing fecundity, the Managing Director of HighBrigde Homes, Engineer Olawale Popoola, conferred on Omon with the prestigious status of HighBrigde Sales Ambassador, which comes with a car award and other juicy incentives.

While perfecting the honour, Engineer Popoola said: “Omon Orjagba is now a certified HighBrigde Homes Brand Ambassador. The sky is her limit, she can continue to win cars as far as she continues to promote the brand everywhere she goes.”

“Omon has greater chances ofwinning more cars considering her exceptional performance and the unlimited benefits that HighBrigde Homes Limited has provided for its most performing independent marker, Popoola added.

However, as Brand Ambassador to HighBrigde Homes Limited, Omon looses her right to promote other real estate brands. “That’s why we made her our Brand Ambassador, because a lot of benefits come with her exalted status. Other incentives attached to her status as our Brand Ambassador , apart from the car awards, include all expenses paid trips locally and abroad.

She is also entitled to all expenses paid trips within the Nigerian market space, to go for meetings and submit proposals and all of that. She will also earn quarterly performance bonus. Above all, she has been admitted as none active member of the board of Directors of HighBrigde Homes Limited. So she is getting a whole lot of juicy incentives which come with the office of HighBrigde Brand Ambassador,” Engineer Popoola further explained.

Omon, who hails from Edo State, started real estate marketing early this year (2020). She said: “I was introduced to the business by a friend of mine. Initially I was not ready to do real estate business because I am an interior decorator. She said to me ‘Omon you can market. I know you like to talk to people, and you have been doing well in your business why not try this one.’ That was how I came into real estate marketing. I actually started with Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group).”

She continued; “We started and we are doing well. On two occasions, I sold the highest number of plots. When I met Mr Wale he told me about HighBrigde estates and how I can partner with the firm. We went for site inspections and off I went I went to source buyers. Luckily I met somebody who was ready to invest at that particular time, with God on my side I was able to sell twelve plots under six weeks.”

Initially, Omon never wanted anything to do outside her interior decoration business. “I felt that real estate marketing is very competitive,” she exolained. But hear her now; “I know that whatever one sets his or her mind to achieve that can actually be achieved. Now I prefer to stick to real estate business.”

How does feel about the condition which makes it mandatory on her to sell only HighBrugde products? She said: “Yes, I want to say to the MD of HighBridge Homes Limited that I pleage my 100% loyalty to real estate marketing, under his organisation.” According to Omon, anyone who comes into real estate won’t regret it. “All you need to do set your mind to achieve it. Since I came in contact with real estate, I see HighBrigde like my real home now, a place I real want to be, I feel at home here.

“There are places one can go to and you don’t feel at home. Anytime I want to come to HighBrigde, there is that excitement in me peace peace that I feel I want to hang onto it eternally,” she explained.

The elated Brand Ambassador noted that some people in real estate marketing are not as fortunate as she; and have been into real real yet they are struggling with little or no success.

Omon said the secret of her success lies her her ability to understand the nature of a property before she begins to convinced a prospective buyer to invest in the real estate product she want to sale.

She said some marketers don’t even know the product well enough? ” For instance, in my few months of real estate marketing, I met a buyer from Port Harcourt who gave me specific instruction about the area he wants to buy two plots of land and other specification. Then I approached a property vendors who said she had something so closed to my buyers specifications, adding that the place is 100% dry.

“I believed and said there was no need for me to inspect the place. I went ahead to tell my prospect that I had found the right place and told him exactly what my fellow realtor told me bout the property. I didn’t boarder to check or confirm. I was talking and assuring my client from someone else’s judgement,” Omon explained.”

“My client came down to Lagos from Port Harcourt. When we got to the property, we couldn’t come down from the car, because the property was waterlogged, so deep that we could not step out of the car. In that scenario, do you expect that client to ever trust you again? It’s not possible. At that point I had to apologise profusely and explained that I did not first inspect the place but relied on what I was told. Since then, I insist on inspection before I take a client to any property,” Omon added.

She said: ” I have followed property owners sometimes into interior bush for inspection, If Mr Wale can wallow in deep forest to show my property for sale, I can also do so and convince myself before I can take a prospective client to the property.”

