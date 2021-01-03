Omoni Oboli, husband celebrate 20 years anniversary, cheers into the New Year

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli and husband, Nnamdi Oboli were the center of attraction on social media as they celebrated their 20 years wedding anniversary on the 31 of Dec, 2020. The actress, who is also the owner of ageless by Omoni Oboli eyelashes brand, and her husband is among the very few couples in the entertainment industry whose marriage is envied. Their anniversary photos which had over 80,000 likes on social media, displayed the true love the couple share over the years. With the champagne glasses they clinked together, we can ascertain that they are also cheering to another year together.

Like this: Like Loading...