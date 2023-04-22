Arts & Entertainments

Omoni Oboli Marks 45th Birthday With Her Dream Project

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli marks her 45th birthday with the launch of her dream project.

The movie star shared sultry photos as she announced the launch of her new Luxury Perfume Collection.

She revealed she has been a lover of scent since her early teens, it has been her dream to have a collection of her own.

Expressing gratitude to God, she wrote, “This is the day that The Lord has made… I will rejoice and be glad in it…

“It’s my 45th birthday today and I’m overwhelmed with emotions! Been working on my luxury perfume collection for a while and I’m overjoyed that I can now share this with you.

“Been a lover of scents since my early teens and trust me, my scents are Amazing……”.

