Omoni Oboli to Alexx Ekubo: Find yourself a new partner

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has advised controversial actor Alexx Ekubo, her colleague, to find a new partner and get her engaged. In an Instagram post, the ace actress called out a segment of her friends who are yet to tie the knot or get pregnant. “My friends are useless. No pregnancies, no engagements, no weddings.. gosh nothing,” she wrote. “So Uche, Ufuoma, Chioma, Tara, Owen and all of you that call yourselves my friends…nobody fit even just carry belle? “Pls go ahead and tag your useless friends.” Some of her friends — including those who weren’t mentioned — took to the comment section to give their hilarious responses. Among the respondents is Alexx Ekubo, who said he went through a “messy divorce”. But in her response to Ekubo, Omoni asked the actor to “find another person let’s do engagement”. She added that it is a “must” to plan the actor’s wedding and “attend it”. “You are a mess!!! Oya e don do! Find another person let’s do an engagement o! This time, we go all the way!!!

We must plan your wedding and ATTEND it!” Omoni wrote. In February, Ekubo revealed he is no longer interested in anything that leads to marriage. “Me wey don log out from anything wey go lead to a wedding,” he wrote. The actor has been in the spotlight since his controversial split from Fan-cy Acholonu. In December 2021, the entrepreneur called off her wedding to Ekubo. She, however, apologised to the film star a year later for calling off their wedding. Achonolu also revealed why she broke up with the actor in January 2023

