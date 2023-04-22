Omoni Oboli unveils perfume collection to mark 45th birthday

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli is known for going the extra mile to achieve her dreams. Her hard work in growing her career moved her from being an actress, to movie producer, to movie director and then, an entrepreneur with her Beauty Brand, AgelessbyOmoni. AgelessbyOmoni beauty brand, so far has eyelashes line, waist trainer and now, a luxury perfume collection. To unveil the perfume collection, which also happens to be her 45th birthday, the actress shared on her social media handle that she is overwhelmingly emotional about the double celebration of her birthday and the new perfume line. She explained that she has been a lover of good scents since her early teens and is certain that the passion she has for good fragrance will making the new perfume line a big hit. “Made in France, I present to you, first in the collection, Blaze and Exotic Dream perfume oil,” she said.