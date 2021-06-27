Body & Soul

Omosede Igbinedion goes off the radar

By the virtue of her privileged background as daughter of the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, Omosede had long enjoyed some form of popularity and flamboyant lifestyle.

 

The making and ending of her marriage to Prince Alex Akenzua which produced a son was another part of her life that got public attention.

 

The trained lawyer would eventually give up her privacy when she made a shot at elective office, when she contested for a seat in lower chambers of the National Assembly to represent a federal constituency in Edo State.

 

Omosede did have a good run while she was in the House but she could not make it back as she failed at the polls.

 

At the initial stage after she lost at the election, she remained visible trying to portray herself as one who truly loves the people beyond the scope of public office as she continued identify with them.

 

Time has, however revealed how long she could keep that up as she has gradually faded off the radar. She went as far as deleting her personal social media pages probably to block all avenues to be reached.

