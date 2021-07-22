Omotayo relishes first Olympics

Nigeria’s table tennis sensation, Jide Omotayo, is happy to be part of the country’s team to the Tokyo Olympic Games. Omotayo said he was elated to be representing the country at the games for the first time in his career. “Olympic Games are held every four years and athletes in various sports all over the world look up to it. It is a great honour to be in Tokyo in the colours of Nigeria. To earn a ticket was tough and Olympics is a bigger stage where one must make the qualification count. “I am happy having other top and experienced players like Aruna Quadri around me to help in the preparation for the event. “For me, it is a dream come reality and I feel proud to be part of this.” The ping ponger said he was in top shape for competition proper. “I am ready. I had the best possible preparation I could achieve and I look forward to the event with high hopes to go far,” Omotayo added.

