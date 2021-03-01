Sports

Omotayo sets African record at WTT in Qatar

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Olajide Omotayo has set a new African record at the first official World Table Tennis events after the 2019 African Games champion became the first Nigerian and African to win a match at the WTT Middle East Hub holding in Doha, Qatar.

 

Omotayo who is competing in his first international tournament after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games at Tunis in February 2020 began his campaign from the preliminary alongside other African players from Egypt and Algeria.

 

Pitched against Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev in the first round of the preliminary and the Nigerian showed his stuff against the European to become the only African player to record a victory on the opening day of the tournament taking place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha in Doha.

 

Omotayo who is among the 298 players representing 66 countries taking part in the $200,000 prize money which is one of the Hub (Contender) at the Middle East Hub, which serves as return to the international stage for most of the players.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Doctor: Maradona’s brain surgery ‘successful’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Diego Maradona has had successful surgery for a bleed on the brain, his public relations team has said. The operation took place at a private hospital less than a week after his 60th birthday. His personal doctor Leopoldo Luque said the Argentine was diagnosed with a subdural haematoma – an accumulation of blood between […]
Sports

Barcelona put up entire team for sale

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is planning a massive overhaul of the Catalan club’s squad after their defeat to Bayern Munich and is prepared to sell all but four players, according to reports in Spain.   Quique Setien’s side was embarrassed by a rampant and ruthless Bayern side on Friday night in the quarter-finals of […]
Sports

Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori joins Milan on loan

Posted on Author Reporter

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has joined Serie A leaders AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old, who won his only full England cap in November 2019, completed his medical in Italy on Friday. It is understood there is an option for Milan to make the deal permanent for £25m plus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica