Omotayo sets African record at WTT in Qatar

Olajide Omotayo has set a new African record at the first official World Table Tennis events after the 2019 African Games champion became the first Nigerian and African to win a match at the WTT Middle East Hub holding in Doha, Qatar.

Omotayo who is competing in his first international tournament after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games at Tunis in February 2020 began his campaign from the preliminary alongside other African players from Egypt and Algeria.

Pitched against Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev in the first round of the preliminary and the Nigerian showed his stuff against the European to become the only African player to record a victory on the opening day of the tournament taking place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha in Doha.

Omotayo who is among the 298 players representing 66 countries taking part in the $200,000 prize money which is one of the Hub (Contender) at the Middle East Hub, which serves as return to the international stage for most of the players.

Like this: Like Loading...