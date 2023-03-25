Arts & Entertainments News

Omotola Celebrates Husband, Wedding Anniversary In Grand Style

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her 27th wedding anniversary with her husband, Matthew Ekeinde’s birthday in grand style.

The 45-year-old Jalade-Ekehinde took to her official Instagram account @realomosexy, to celebrate her husband and their union with a display of their picture.

In the photo she posted on her IG page, an “Omosexy” tattooed inscription is seen on her husband’s arm, on the displayed picture.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, she wrote, “Happy birthday my Forever HoneyBoy…

“And…. Happy Anniversary to us. 27 years and we are only just about to get into phase 2! Last kiddo now 21….no more PG……

“Ready Love?  ?? U Endlessly”.??

Other celebrities took to the comment section of the post to celebrate with the couple.

Actor Femi Branch said, “Happy Birthday Cap and Happy 27 years of love and friendship. You guys are a wholesome inspiration.”

Also, ex-Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Dorothy Bachor, said “Awww It’s the ink for me, beautiful. Happy birthday sir and Happy Anniversary.”

Actress Shan George wrote “Happy birthday Captain, I wish you many happy returns, hurraaayyyy.”

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News

PSN advocates synergy among health workers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Prof. Cyril Odianose Usifoh, has insisted that only harmonious working relationships among all professionals in the health sector would guarantee effective healthcare delivery in the country. Usifoh, a professor of pharmacy said everybody in the medical profession must key into the new spirit of togetherness to reposition the […]
News

Stakeholders reject Abia PDP zoning of guber ticket to North, Central

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Political stakeholders and leaders including former Senate President, Chief Adolph Wabara; Abia South Senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe and former Abia State SSG, Dr. Eme Okoro, have faulted the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone the 2023 governorship seat to two different senatorial districts, Abia North and Central, at the same time.   This […]
News

Cleric to Nigerians: We can’t develop with tribalism, nepotism

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Founder, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Agbala Itura, Pastor Samuel Abiara, has urged Nigerians to shun all forms of tribalism, nepotism and fighting, if the country must achieve national development. Addressing journalists in Abuja, the cleric also called for unity and reforms that would bring to an end, the “acrimony” and incessant strikes crippling the […]

Leave a Reply