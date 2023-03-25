Omotola Celebrates Husband, Wedding Anniversary In Grand Style

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her 27th wedding anniversary with her husband, Matthew Ekeinde’s birthday in grand style.

The 45-year-old Jalade-Ekehinde took to her official Instagram account @realomosexy, to celebrate her husband and their union with a display of their picture.

In the photo she posted on her IG page, an “Omosexy” tattooed inscription is seen on her husband’s arm, on the displayed picture.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, she wrote, “Happy birthday my Forever HoneyBoy…

“And…. Happy Anniversary to us. 27 years and we are only just about to get into phase 2! Last kiddo now 21….no more PG……

“Ready Love? ?? U Endlessly”.??

Other celebrities took to the comment section of the post to celebrate with the couple.

Actor Femi Branch said, “Happy Birthday Cap and Happy 27 years of love and friendship. You guys are a wholesome inspiration.”

Also, ex-Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Dorothy Bachor, said “Awww It’s the ink for me, beautiful. Happy birthday sir and Happy Anniversary.”

Actress Shan George wrote “Happy birthday Captain, I wish you many happy returns, hurraaayyyy.”

