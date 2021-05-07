Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Sola Sobowale in Moses Inwang’s movie, Lockdown

Filmmaker, Moses Inwang, has dropped the official trailer for his forthcoming feature film, “Lockdown”, starring Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Sola Sobowale, Chioma Akpotha and many Nollywood favourites. The two-minute trailer, which packs fast pace action scenes, shows a fine list of Nollywood veteran actors and also stars ‘Living In Bondage’ sequel star actor, Jidekene Achufusi, Peter Psquare, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Bamike ‘Bambam’ and Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, among others.

‘Lockdown’ follows the coincidental and chaotic meeting of six individuals from different works of life, who desperately need to be at other places on this day of their lives, coincidentally find themselves trapped at a hospital, on the day the government suddenly imposed an immediate lockdown of the building for 21 days with police and snipers stationed outside the building to deter anyone from leaving or entering. Forced tosharethesamespace, professional and character flaws are exposed while an unexpected romance story erupts from the chaos…’

“A lockdown is coming and it’s nothing like you’ve ever experienced before!” Inwang posted on his Instagram. Shot in Lagos, the upcoming movie contrary to speculations is not COVID-19 inspired or related. Speaking on the backstory to the movie, Inwang said: “After Ebola broke out in Nigeria in 2015 at that hospital my creative mind began to conceive a story. But like its being my style it would never be from an obvious angle, which is why this isn’t about the carrier of the virus or the hospital medical staff but about few people caught in the wrong place at the wrong time when government ordered the lockdown of the hospital.”

“This thrilling film was p r o d u c e d by David Eruotor and KC Obiajulu, and executive produced by Sneeze Films, Micheal Djaba, FilmOne E n t e r t a i n – ment, iFactory LIVE, CEM Media Group,” he added. ‘Lockdown’ will be available in cinemas from May 28.

